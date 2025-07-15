"Agradaa Was Wearing a White and Black Prison Uniform": Reporter Speaks After Court Appearance
Agradaa made her public appearance at the Amasaman High Court to seek bail after she was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour.
The bail request is part of proceedings by her legal team to seek bail pending an appeal against her 15-year sentence.
Her short stint happened behind closed doors, denying scores of Ghanaians the opportunity to see her in her prison uniform.
A reporter who got to experience the court proceedings shared an account with Angle FM during the midday news.
According to the Angel FM reporter, Agradaa arrived in court in an outfit meant for prisoners.
She was in a white shirt and a black skirt with a white scarf and a nose mask disguising her from the public.
Netizens react to Agradaa's stint in court
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.
Officer confirms Agradaa is in prison
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Oppong, the Executive Director of the Crime Check Ghana Foundation, had confirmed Nana Agradaa’s arrival at Nsawam Prison amid rumours that the sentenced televangelist was not there.
Ibrahim Oppong said he met Agradaa and spoke to her after she arrived at the prison on Saturday, July 5, two days after her sentencing on July 3.
He also spoke about the mental health checks carried out on the preacher before she was integrated into the prison population.
