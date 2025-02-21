Shatta Wale has reaffirmed his undying love and loyalty to Jamaican dancehall luminary Vybz Kartel

The Ghanaian superstar claims his commitment to the Gaza World Boss has to do more with his teachings

A clip of Shatta Wale talking about his relationship with Vybz Kartel and its impact on him has popped up online

In a recent address with his fans online, Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale relived his watershed moment in Jamaica when he met and performed with his idol Vybz Kartel.

The musician was one of several global dancehall firebrands assembled for Vybz Kartel's first concert after his release from prison.

According to Shatta Wale, his historic stint in Jamaica and loyalty to Vybz Kartel have more to do with the dancehall luminary's teachings. In a video making rounds online, Shatta Wale said,

"Bro anywhere I see Vybz Kartel, I'll kneel down. I don't care what anybody thinks. I don't care what anybody says. I don't care how anybody sees me. That humbleness in me for Vybz Kartel is going to be forever. It's in my blood. It's in my DNA.

"I'm not following Vybz Kartel to chase clout. I know he has seen that. I'm not following him to be like a groupie. I follow him because of his teachings, words, and ways of doing things."

Shatta Wale talks about God

Shatta Wale's love for Vybz Kartel dates back decades ago. He was one of several staunch campaigners of the FreeGaza movement when the dancehall legend was imprisoned for murder.

Shatta Wale managed to feature his idol on Mansa Musa Money, crossing off one of his long-craved-for career objectives.

However, beyond the music, Shatta Wale maintains that Vybz Kartel's love for God aligns with his efforts to sensitise fans about God.

"The king came out of jail and all he's preaching about is "God is the greatest." You have to take that statement seriously. For me, in Ghana, I've been telling my fans that God is here. That has been my prayer for many years and fans know."

Recently, Shatta Wale made a prophecy to his fans after receiving his Rolls Royce Cullinan, saying,

"Small time we all go understand God and not me. Those who understand me are already in the blood of God and that is the Shatta movement. See how many Shatta Movement fans will be successful this year 2025🩸."

Vybz Kartel praises Shatta Wale

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Vybz Kartel had touched on Shatta Wale's performance in Jamaica.

The dancehall megastar heaped unconditional praise on Shatta Wale for accepting his invitation to perform with him in Jamaica.

Vybz Kartel also noted that Shatta Wale shut down the venue with his thrilling performance.

