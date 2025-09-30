Renowned Ghanaian actor and comic star Funny Face celebrated his 44th birthday on October 1, 2025

In a video he shared ahead of the birthday, the actor, who has had a better year compared to last year, fantasised about his upcoming milestone

Some fans couldn't help but notice the grey hair in the actor's beard while they hailed his fine looks

A huge frenzy is building up around Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face, ahead of his 44th birthday.

The actor turned 44 years old on October 1, 2025. Ahead of his highly anticipated birthday, he shared some videos on social media reminding fans of the milestone.

When he shared the videos, it was five days before the D-day. In the video, the renowned comedian who suffered a great deal last year due to his mental health issues expressed his profound gratitude for his health.

Funny Face was one of the most sought-after celebrities in his prime. Many top stars, including Togolese Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, became fond of the Ghanaian comedian.

During his mental breakdown last year, Funny Face recorded several videos verbally abusing his colleagues and benefactors, which forced many to cut ties with him.

The comedian's battle with mental health, which landed him in prison and the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, also forced his family to cut ties with him.

Funny Face once noted that he almost took his own life because he had no way of dealing with his issues.

The actor's life turned around with the assistance of Kwaku Manu, who has decided to take him under his wing.

Kwaku Manu and Funny Face with Mama Vida, the spiritual healer who helped with Funny Face's mental condition. Photo source: KwakuManu

Funny Face speaks on his 44th birthday

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Funny Face showcased his impressive transformation after receiving a healing miracle thanks to the help of his friend Kwaku Manu.

Funny Face expressed gratitude for his life-changing miracle and his transformation so far. On his birthday, the actor made a post accompanied by the caption "To God Be The Glory".

Scores of fans who have followed Funny Face's journey to resurgence couldn't help but drool over his transformed look.

Funny Face celebrated ahead of 44th birthday

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Robert Afful remarked:

"It is only God who can do, undo and redo."

Isaac Sowah shared:

"Opetey, this your new look, I really like it, so do me a favour and keep it for me please.. Don’t do it for yourself but for me. I beg you… bigups bro."

Adwoa Adomaa wrote:

"Very handsome guy."

Sandra Audrey said:

"I love how this guy has transformed positively. God bless all those who played a positive role in his life."

