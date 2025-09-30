Bola Ray stepped out in town with his associates, including Dr Kwabena Duffour's children, for a Sunday church service

In a video, the EIB Network CEO and his associates were seen eating a local meal by the roadside before they went to their church event

Footage of Bola Ray and his associates eating by the roadside has triggered mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media

Prominent Ghanaian media personality and businessman Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, has courted attention after a video of him surfaced on social media.

Media mogul Bola Ray eats Waakye by the roadside with his friends in Accra. Photo source: Bola Ray, @kofikwakye651/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Monday, September 29, 2025, sound engineer and social media manager Kofi Kwakye took to his official TikTok page to share a video of a recent service event with the CEO of EIB Network and the sons of the former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor at the Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church in Accra.

During their visit to the church, Bola Ray and his friends stopped by a local food joint to share a meal before going to the fellowship.

In the video, the media mogul, sporting an all-white attire and his associates beamed with excitement as they busily ate a bowl of Waakye while sitting on a bench by the roadside.

Bola Ray and his entourage later proceeded to the church, where they exchanged pleasantries with other attendees and observed the activities.

The video of Bola Ray eating Waakye by the roadside with his friends is below:

Bola Ray celebrates his wife's 45th birthday

Bola Ray's rare sighting at the Waakye joint with his associates comes months after he celebrated his wife, Dorcas Adisi's 45th birthday on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Bola Ray shares throwback photos of himself and his wife, Dorcas, as she celebrates her 45th birthday. Image credit: @bolarayofficial

Source: Instagram

The CEO of the EIB Network marked his wife's big milestone with several throwback photos of them from their youthful years. The photos also told a story of a specific period in the timeline of his marriage.

Other photos showed Dorcas Adisi at beautiful locations around the world, some with her husband and others on her own.

Bola Ray also accompanied the photos with an emotionally written message highlighting her importance in his life.

In the message, the media mogul expressed the love, commitment and sacrifice that his wife applied to taking care of their family, which included their three beautiful children.

Natalie Fort eats light soup with bread

It can also be recalled that renowned Ghanaian media personality Natalie Fort was spotted having lunch during her free time at her residence.

The GHOne TV presenter shared a photo of herself with a bowl of chicken light soup paired with two round loaves of sugar bread.

Natalie Fort's choice of meal raised eyebrows among many Ghanaians, who saw the photo on social media.

Doreen Andoh shows metallic plate implant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Doreen Andoh showed off a metallic plate that had been implanted in her leg after she was involved in a car accident many years ago.

In an interview with Kafui Dey, the veteran broadcaster recounted how the unfortunate incident happened when she was young.

Doreen Andoh's emotional story about her car accident triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh