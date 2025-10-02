Business magnate Daniel Ofori, founder of White Chapel, turned heads at Dr Ofori Sarpong’s nephew’s plush traditional wedding on October 2, 2025

Ofori arrived at the high society wedding that was attended by the wealthy Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Samuel Osei Kuffour in a sparkling Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The White Chapel founder is renowned for his vast business empire, with investments in major Ghanaian companies like GCB Bank and Fan Milk

Daniel Ofori, the founder of White Chapel, grabbed attention at the wedding of Dr Ofori Sarpong’s nephew as he pulled up in a sparkling new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the business magnate and investor was spotted in the company of other wealthy men at the high society wedding.

Kofi Genfi, one of the nephews of businessman mogul and East Legon Executive Club leader, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, got married on October 2, 2025.

He tied the knot to Baaba, a daughter of former Afigya Kwabre South legislator William Owuraku Aidoo, in a plush traditional wedding ceremony.

Numerous members of both the East Legon Executive Club and its junior branch attended. Kennedy Osei, Fadda Dickson, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, and Samuel Osei Kuffour, were all present at the event.

In the group of wealthy men, Daniel Ofori stood out with his expensive customised car, winning plaudits online.

Who is Daniel Ofori?

Daniel Ofori is a business magnate, investor and philanthropist, widely known as the founder of White Chapel Limited, a massively popular clothing retailer.

He also founded Advance Ventures Limited, a Real Estate Company which also specialises in structural Design.

Ofori has one of the most diversified portfolios of businesses in Ghana, with stakes in GCB Bank, Societe Generale Ghana, SIC Insurance Company, Standard Chartered Bank, Fan Milk Limited, Guinness Ghana Limited, among others.

The businessman has provided support to numerous Christian religious organisations, including the Catholic Church, the Presbyterian Church, the Pentecost Church of Ghana, and the Ghana Baptist Convention.

Reactions to Daniel Ofori's wedding appearance

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the video of White Chapel founder Daniel Ofori's appearance at Dr Ofori Sarpong's nephew, Kofi Genfi's wedding.

Rooney_1🧑‍💻🔥 said:

"Please, who is the Cullinan for? I have been seeing him in my area."

Fostress 1 wrote:

"God bless me with Corolla, hmmm, when?"

Yaw Tog commented:

"My bosses 🙏."

Dada Boat said:

"Money sweet 🍭."

The WineShop 🍷🍾 wrote:

"My elder brother Yaw Oppong."

Osei Kwame Despite's wife dazzles at wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Osei Kwame Despite's wife, Awurama, stole the show as she appeared at the wedding of Dr Ofori Sarpong's nephew, Kofi Genfi, in Accra.

Awurama Despite arrived at the event in the midst of her friends, dressed in a beautiful gown that captured the attention on social media.

Social media praised her for her beauty and elegance, while others prayed to God to find a rich husband like Despite for themselves.

