Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Daughter Cindy Dazzles as She Attends Her Cousin's Wedding in Accra
- Cindy Ofori Sarpong made an appearance at her cousin, Kofi's wedding ceremony on Thursday, October 2, 2025
- In a video, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter was seen having a fun moment with the groom and his groomsmen
- Cindy Ofori Sarpong's appearance at the wedding ceremony triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media
Cindy Ofori Sarpong, the eldest daughter of renowned Ghanaian business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, has courted attention after making a rare public appearance.
On Thursday, October 2, 2025, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's nephew, Kofi, tied the knot with his beautiful fiancée, Baaba, the daughter of the former Member of Parliament for the Afigya Kwabre South constituency, William Owuraku Aidoo.
Many prominent Ghanaian personalities, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite, his wife, Awurama Osei Despite and son Kennedy Asante Osei, attended the private wedding ceremony held in Accra to witness the union between the couple.
The General Manager of Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson, filmmaker Kofi Asamoah, Director of Security Operations at the Presidency, Nathan Kofi Boakye, and the East Legon Executive Fitness Club members were also present at the lavish event.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Cindy Ofori Sarpong attends her cousin's wedding
In a TikTok video shared by blogger Tina News GH, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's eldest daughter, Cindy Ofori Sarpong, was spotted arriving at the wedding ceremony as part of the groom's entourage.
The daughter of the business mogul looked beautiful as she wore her lovely white dress with dark sunglasses while making her entrance with the groom and his groomsmen, which included Kennedy Asante Osei.
Cindy Ofori Sarpong beamed with excitement as she danced to Nigerian music superstar Davido's hit song, Feel, from his 2023 album, Timeless, in front of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son.
She later departed from the group to take her seat and interact with other attendees at the wedding ceremony.
White Chapel founder causes stir at wedding of Ofori Sarpong’s nephew in Rolls-Royce Cullinan, video
The video of Cindy Ofori Sarpong at her cousin's wedding is below:
The video of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Dr Osei Kwame Despite arriving at the wedding ceremony is below:
The video of Cindy Ofori Sarpong's cousin, Kofi, and his fiancée, Baaba, at their wedding ceremony is below:
Who is Cindy Ofori Sarpong?
Cindy Ofori Sarpong is the eldest child of business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and his wife, Serwaa Ofori Sarpong. She has two siblings, Michael Osei Ofori and Mandy Sarpong.
She made headlines in 2020 when she married her partner Richard Peprah, a claims officer with State Insurance Company (SIC), in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony on October 8 in Accra.
Multiple high-profile Ghanaian celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Lil Win, the late Daddy Lumba, D-Black, and many others, attended the event.
Musicians Tagoe Sisters, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Akwaboah, and others delivered musical performances at the wedding ceremony.
Ernest Ofori Sarpong visits Harvard with family
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong visited Harvard University in the US for the 16th Annual Africa Development Conference (ADC) with his family.
In a series of photos on social media, the business mogul was spotted with his wife, Serwaa, and second daughter, Cindy, after delivering his keynote speech at the conference.
Many Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong on his appearance at the event.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh