Sad scenes from Ghanaian TikToker Osanju's funeral in Atwima Koforidua have surfaced on social media

The late viral sensation's father, Agya K, was overwhelmed with emotions as he paid his last respects

The old man's moments from the funeral grounds have gained significant traction among the late Osanju's fans

Ghanaian TikToker Elvis Akwasi Frimpong, aka Osanju, who died September 1, 2025, was buried today, October 4, 2025. His father, Agya K, 's sorrowful moments at the funeral have left many fans heartbroken.

Agya K had already lost his wife, Osanju's mother, Amonu, earlier this year and hadn't got over his loss when his son died.

At the funeral, the poor old man couldn't hide his pain. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agya K was captured alone in thought and overwhelmed with his emotions.

In another video, Agya K appeared to be talking to himself amid tears as he prepared to bury his late son

Scores of fans and colleagues have expressed concern for Osanju's grieving father. Many are concerned about Agya K's state of mind after losing his wife and a son in the space of six months.

Nana Ama McBrown cares for Osanju's father

Before Osanju's funeral, Nana Ama McBrown sympathised with his father, Agya K, and expressed her readiness to partner with some of Osanju's friends, including Oheneba Jude and Ama Yeboah, to help the man.

The actress and TV personality acknowledged that Osanju's father was going through a hard time and that his composure in public cannot be taken for granted.

"We need to look out for Osanju's father. The people around him need to always support him; otherwise, we may lose him, too," McBrown advised.

Nana Ama McBrown was a huge fan of Osanju. She once invited Osanju to her Onua Showtime TV show, where the late TikToker first talked about his battle with cancer.

Osanju's cause of death was stated as cancer. He had been fighting the condition for many years, but it kept getting worse until his shocking death on September 1. He was only 30 years old.

McBrown vows to honour Osanju's last wishes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had vowed to honour Osanju's wishes after his untimely recent demise.

In a video, the celebrated actress expressed her readiness to support the late TikToker's family to hold a befitting funeral for him.

Nana Ama McBrown also pledged to join the family and solicit financial support for Osanju's father, as the content creator had wanted.

