Osanju's closest friend, Moomii, honoured the late social media personality during his funeral service

In a video, the grieving friend showed off a tattoo of the late content creator's personal information

Many Ghanaians took to social media to console Osanju's friend as she grieved over his demise

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The funeral service for the late Ghanaian social media personality Osanju was held at the Atwima Koforidua School Park on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Osanju's closest friend Moomii shows off tattoo of his name and birthday at his funeral service. Photo source: @mr_osanju

Source: TikTok

Prominent Ghanaian public figures, including Asafo Powers, Last Hero, Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown and political commentator Appiah Stadium, attended the solemn event to pay their last respects and commiserate with his grieving family.

The late Osanju's family and loved ones, like his father, Agya K, content creator Ama Yeboah and her mother, Obolo, Oheneba Jude and others, also attended the funeral service to bid farewell to the deceased.

Osanju's closest friend shows off his tattoo

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, a close friend of the late Osanju, sporting an all-black outfit, was seen in an emotional state at the funeral grounds.

Moomii broke down in tears as she showed off a tattoo she got on her shoulder to honour the memory of the late social media personality.

In the video, she displayed the tattoo, which consisted of the late Osanju's full name and exact date of birth on her right shoulder, as she leaned on a speaker and grieved at the funeral grounds.

The video of Osanju's closest friend showing off a tattoo of the late TikToker is below:

What happened to Osanju?

Osanju passed away at the age of 30 on September 1, 2025. The social media personality had been living with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia for many years before his sudden demise.

TikToker Ama Yeboah weeps and struggles to eat at home after her colleague Osanju's burial service. Photo source: @maame_sika8, @iambezil4

Source: TikTok

He died after being admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical treatment after falling ill overnight. He died several months after his mother Amonu's funeral service.

An official autopsy report stating Osanju's cause of death as cancer was shared by his family with the public in an attempt to refute some false claims that were being circulated on social media.

Osanju buried in a Barcelona casket

The family of the late Osanju honoured his wishes of being buried with his favourite football team's emblem and gave him a befitting burial.

The late TikToker was buried on October 4, 2025, in a white coffin with Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona Football Club's stickers.

Osanju's last sighting on social media was when he was filmed expressing disappointment over his favourite team's draw game with Rayo Vallecano.

The videos of Osanju's casket with Barcelona stickers being carried to his burial place are below:

Ghanaians sympathise with Osanju's closest friend

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bonwire Hemaa commented:

"My condolences, Moomii 😢."

Faith said:

"You will never understand until it happens to you. 😭😭😭😭😭. My dear, sorry for your loss 😭."

Xx_Shuga wrote:

"She should have added the date he died too."

Kwesi the Traveller commented:

"Herh Osanju!! 🙄 He has my date of birth, including the year? 😳 01/01/1995 😳😳😳."

Ama Yeboah mourns Osanju after his burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Yeboah mourned Osanju after his burial service on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

In a video, the content creator cried and found it difficult to consume her food as she sat among her friends and family.

Footage of Ama Yeboah mourning Osanju after his burial service triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh