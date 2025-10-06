Ama Yeboah was emotionally distraught as she mourned Osanju after his funeral service

In a video, the content creator was in tears as she struggled to have a meal in her moment of grief

Footage of Ama Yeboah in an emotional state after Osanju's funeral has evoked sadness among Ghanaians on social media

Popular Ghanaian social media personality Ama Yeboah has continued to mourn her colleague Osanju after his burial.

TikToker Ama Yeboah weeps and struggles to eat at home after her colleague Osanju's burial service. Photo source: @maame_sika8, @iambezil4

Source: TikTok

On Saturday, October 4, 2025, the funeral service for the late content creator was held at the Atwima Koforidua School Park in the Ashanti Region.

Osanju passed away at the age of 30 on September 1, 2025. The social media personality had been living with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia for many years before his sudden demise.

He died after being admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical treatment after falling ill overnight. He died several months after his mother Amonu's funeral service.

Many popular personalities, including Asafo Powers, Last Hero, Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown and political commentator Appiah Stadium, attended the solemn event to bid farewell to the late Osanju.

Ama struggles to eat after Osanju's burial

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, an emotional Ama Yeboah was spotted in a sad mood as she mourned the late Osanju at her residence.

The content creator, who wore an all-black T-shirt with a photo of her late colleague on it, shed tears and struggled to eat the beans and plantain meal from a bowl she held while sitting on the porch of her residence.

Ama Yeboah sat silently and continued to stare into a different location as others conversed around her at the premises.

The video of Ama Yeboah weeping and struggling after Osanju's burial is below:

Ama Yeboah collapses at Osanju's funeral

Footage of Ama Yeboah shedding tears and struggling to eat comes days after she collapsed at Osanju's funeral after seeing the remains of the deceased.

The content creator attended the funeral with her family, including her mother, Obolo, when the unfortunate incident happened.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the TikToker's family was seen in distress as Ama Yeboah was carried away after going unconscious.

Her mother, sisters and other colleagues splashed water on the TikToker in an attempt to revive her following the unfortunate incident.

Reports later indicated that Ama Yeboah was rushed to the hospital for medical care shortly after the incident happened, before being discharged.

The video of Ama Yeboah being rushed to the hospital after collapsing at Osanju's funeral is below:

Reactions to Ama Yeboah mourning Osanju

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Afia Adepa finest commented:

"It didn't hit her during the one-week observation, but she has now realised Osanju is gone😭😭💔💔💔."

Jenny Blinks said:

"Those who haven’t lost their loved ones will think it is a joke."

Ephya Adutwumwaa wrote:

"Oh ama ampaa ne gob3 hmm Kafra wate 😭😔."

Lady Like Vee commented:

"Aww, Ama, take heart, okay. He has really suffered from this illness. Let him go and rest. You guys brought him peace and happiness, and that’s enough. God bless anyone who brought him close and made him happy 🙏💯."

Osanju's father grieves at her son's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osanju's father grieved as he bid farewell to his late son at his funeral service.

In a video, Agya K was seen in emotional distress and talking to himself at the funeral grounds.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to raise concerns about the well-being of Osanju's father, following the demise of both his son and wife within six months.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh