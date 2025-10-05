Man Stevoo has taken to social media to speak about his decision to wear white to Osanju's funeral

This comes after a netizen called him out, trying to get answers about the Ghanaian content creator's choice of attire

Netizens have meanwhile expressed deep sorrow to the grieving family of Osanju, especially his father, Agya K

Ghanaian content creator Man Stevoo has quickly offered clarity regarding his choice of outfit for the funeral of his late colleague, Ghanaian TikToker Elvis Akwasi Frimpong, also known as Osanju.

The controversy arose after he attended the funeral on Saturday, October 4, 2025, wearing a white shirt with Osanju's image printed on it, paired with joggers and sneakers to match.

A video that has since gone viral, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @ser.polycarp.media, showed Man Stevoo at the funeral looking visibly sad as he observed the final rites.

The content creator, who is an ardent Barcelona FC fan, was then seen leaving the funeral grounds.

A netizen, known on TikTok as @thingsdeyhappen, reacting to the video, questioned why Man Stevoo attended the funeral in white, especially since Osanju died at a young age of 30.

"Why did you wear white at a young guy’s funeral?" he asked.

Man Stevoo quickly responded, explaining that the t-shirt was a customised Barcelona shirt provided by Osanju’s family:

"Anyway, it’s a customized Barcelona t-shirt which was given to me by a family member," he replied to the netizen

Osanju's father weeps at the funeral

It was a difficult moment for Agya K, Osanju's father, as he struggled to maintain his composure during the funeral.

A now-viral video captured a scene in which Agya K appeared to be talking to himself while shedding tears.

The funeral of the late TikToker was meanwhile well attended, with popular Ghanaian celebrities present to bid farewell.

Among them was actress Nana Ama McBrown, who consoled the grieving father and expressed her readiness to partner with some of Osanju's friends, including Oheneba Jude and Ama Yeboah, to help him.

Osanju, who had opened up about his battle with leukaemia in numerous interviews, died on September 1, 2025.25.

Reactions to Osanju's funeral

People who reacted to the video offered condolences to Osanju's family.

Esther Anane Acheampong commented:

"Agya K, kafra wate. Hmmmmnnn, it's not easy at all. Unless it hits your doorstep, you might understand."

Charles Okyere stated:

"I'm just imagining things and putting myself in his shoes."

RSidney Botchway opined:

"Life is unfair! No one knows what happens in the next seconds! God guide us all."

Ekpe Mary wrote:

Agya, take heart. My condolences. Very soon, God will call him and raise him from the dead."

McBrown pledges to honour Osanju's wishes

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had pledged to honour Osanju's wishes after his untimely demise.

In a video, the on-screen personality expressed her readiness to support Osanju’s father, fulfilling what the content creator would have wanted.

