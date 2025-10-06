Stacy Amoateng, one of the top personalities who was close to Daddy Lumba, has opened up about their relationship

The media personality, in a recent video, shed light on the late singer's biggest personality trait: his generosity

Stacy recounted a personal encounter that brought out Daddy Lumba's true nature

Ghanaian media personality Stacy Amoateng, in a new interview, touched on Daddy Lumba's generous nature.

According to Stacy, Daddy Lumba's generosity was one of the late singer's biggest traits.

"I don't know anyone who gives like Daddy Lumba. If he decides to be generous towards you, you will end up questioning if he's alright. He gives crazily," Stacy Amoateng said.

Speaking to Daddy Lumba's manager, Roman Fadda, in a recent interview, the TV show host recounted how the late singer helped her with her first house.

"He furnished every part of my house. I remember he teased me that I had no furniture or a bed in my house. It felt like a joke, but he gave me everything I needed, including cutlery. In those days, he used to import a lot from Germany," she added.

Legendary Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

He fell ill at his home and was rushed to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he died.

Stacy Amoateng's eulogy to Daddy Lumba stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Still BeautyByBirth💖🌟✨💫 said:

So he was bringing things from Germany(meaning he was coming back home for good) but the legal wife ankasa he couldn't bring along unless may be, she didn't belong to him any longer ...hmmmm🤔🤔🤔 we listen 👂🏼 we cross the dots we don't judge......... DL4LYF 🥰

maamefosuaduah wrote:

Yet this man died, and they are making people see him as a USELESS man. We love you DL

🖤.Esmund Badu Prempeh.🖤 remarked:

A thing about DL is that, he was born-great. And people haven't still learnt that great people are not public. He's kind-hearted, emotional, lovely amd friendly. But the other side is just as extreme. You get which side you apply for. DL for life❤️🔥

mary abganyo shared:

So then why are they saying is Akosua serwaa money she is the sauce of D L Hmmmm this world

Irene Darko976 commented:

This is what we should be doing, listening to people he had encountered with so we know him more, may God grant him peace

Visachi Kwame Kwame added:

His legacy will live forever. He was born great, and I thank God to witness such a great man like him ..Rest well Papa

Stacy Amoateng's mother visits Daddy Lumba's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stacy Amoateng's mother, Nana Afia Agyeiwaa Kyeremaa Amoabeng Sikafour I, graced the one-week observation of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba with elegance and regal poise.

Her graceful appearance commanded attention as she walked into the grounds with the aura of a true royal.

An aide respectfully held a large umbrella over her head, shielding her from the scorching sun, while her subordinates followed closely behind, emphasising her distinguished presence.

