A photo from Daddy Lumba's final music video shoot has surfaced on social media after his demise

The photo of the highlife musician's final project was taken a few weeks before his untimely passing

The photo from Daddy Lumba's final music video shoot evoked sadness among GH social media users

A photo of the late Ghanaian music icon, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has surfaced on social media, months after his demise.

A photo of the late Daddy Lumba at his last music video shoot emerges after his demise. Photo source: DADDY LUMBA

Source: Facebook

The veteran highlife musician died at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, in the early morning hours of July 26, 2025. The singer was admitted to the medical facility after falling ill.

Daddy Lumba was survived by his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Obroni, and a reported 11 children.

The news of his death sent the country into a state of mourning, with many high-profile personalities, including politicians and his colleagues in the music industry, eulogising him on social media.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo and numerous public figures also visited his residence at East Legon to commiserate with his grieving family and sign the book of condolences.

The one-week observation for the late Daddy Lumba was held at the Black Star Square on August 30, 2025, with many Ghanaians attending.

On Monday, September 29, 2025, a memorial service was held to mark what would have been the late musician's 61st birthday.

Photo shows Daddy Lumba's last video shoot

On Thursday, October 1, 2025, the handlers of the late Daddy Lumba's official TikTok page shared a photo of the singer from his last-ever music video shoot.

The photo showed the highlife musician looking healthy and beaming with excitement in the midst of some beautiful women while shooting a video for his music project inside a plush residence.

According to the information from the social media post, the photo from Daddy Lumba's final music video shoot was taken three weeks before his untimely demise.

The photo of Daddy Lumba at his last music video shoot before his demise is below:

Daddy Lumba's first music recording studio surfaces

The photo from Daddy Lumba's final music video shoot comes days after footage of his first-ever studio in Germany surfaced on social media.

In a video, some fans visited Akosua Serwaa, his first wife, at her residence in Germany to tour the studio.

Daddy Lumba's fans visit Akosua Serwaa in Germany and tour the late highlife legend's first recording studio. Photo source: @ruthy7776

Source: TikTok

The studio was filled with numerous pieces of music recording equipment, including studio gear such as a sound mixer, preamps, a computer, a piano, and other essentials needed for music production.

Several copies of Compact Discs (CDs) of Daddy Lumba's recorded songs were also arranged carefully on a shelf in one section of the music recording studio.

An old photo of the late Daddy Lumba with Akosua Serwaa, an infant, and another woman was also seen at the studio.

The video of Daddy Lumba's fans touring his music recording studio in Germany is below:

Reactions to Daddy Lumba's final video shoot

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

productofgrace2016 commented:

"Lumba looked healthier and stronger here 3 weeks before death. Or is it an old photo?"

Abena Fosuaa wrote:

"Our lyrical prophet 🥰🥰🥰. Can’t wait. My ears are itching. Rest well, Daddy."

Lydiaagye957 said:

"Please bring the music out. We can't wait."

Yhaar Adjeiwaah commented:

"Aww, Daddy, we miss you 😭😭😭💔💔. Keep resting, greatest of all time."

Odo Broni obtains injunction against Oheneba Media

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Odo Broni obtained an injunction against Oheneba Media and its broadcaster, Oheneba Serwaa Bonsu.

An Accra High Court granted the late musician's second wife's injunction, which restrained the defendants from publishing news about them.

The news of Odo Broni's injunction against Oheneba Media and Oheneba Serwaa Bonsu saw mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh