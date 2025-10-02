Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Daddy Lumba: Photo of Highlife Musician at His Last Music Video Shoot Emerges After His Demise
Celebrities

Daddy Lumba: Photo of Highlife Musician at His Last Music Video Shoot Emerges After His Demise

by  Kofi Owusu reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • A photo from Daddy Lumba's final music video shoot has surfaced on social media after his demise
  • The photo of the highlife musician's final project was taken a few weeks before his untimely passing
  • The photo from Daddy Lumba's final music video shoot evoked sadness among GH social media users

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Yen & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

A photo of the late Ghanaian music icon, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has surfaced on social media, months after his demise.

Daddy Lumba, Daddy Lumba's death, Daddy Lumba's children, Daddy Lumba's wives, Daddy Lumba's music videos, Daddy Lumba's songs
A photo of the late Daddy Lumba at his last music video shoot emerges after his demise. Photo source: DADDY LUMBA
Source: Facebook

The veteran highlife musician died at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, in the early morning hours of July 26, 2025. The singer was admitted to the medical facility after falling ill.

Daddy Lumba was survived by his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Obroni, and a reported 11 children.

The news of his death sent the country into a state of mourning, with many high-profile personalities, including politicians and his colleagues in the music industry, eulogising him on social media.

Read also

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo and numerous public figures also visited his residence at East Legon to commiserate with his grieving family and sign the book of condolences.

The one-week observation for the late Daddy Lumba was held at the Black Star Square on August 30, 2025, with many Ghanaians attending.

On Monday, September 29, 2025, a memorial service was held to mark what would have been the late musician's 61st birthday.

Photo shows Daddy Lumba's last video shoot

On Thursday, October 1, 2025, the handlers of the late Daddy Lumba's official TikTok page shared a photo of the singer from his last-ever music video shoot.

The photo showed the highlife musician looking healthy and beaming with excitement in the midst of some beautiful women while shooting a video for his music project inside a plush residence.

According to the information from the social media post, the photo from Daddy Lumba's final music video shoot was taken three weeks before his untimely demise.

Read also

The photo of Daddy Lumba at his last music video shoot before his demise is below:

Daddy Lumba's first music recording studio surfaces

The photo from Daddy Lumba's final music video shoot comes days after footage of his first-ever studio in Germany surfaced on social media.

In a video, some fans visited Akosua Serwaa, his first wife, at her residence in Germany to tour the studio.

Daddy Lumba, Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba's wives, Daddy Lumba's music studio, Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa, TikTok
Daddy Lumba's fans visit Akosua Serwaa in Germany and tour the late highlife legend's first recording studio. Photo source: @ruthy7776
Source: TikTok

The studio was filled with numerous pieces of music recording equipment, including studio gear such as a sound mixer, preamps, a computer, a piano, and other essentials needed for music production.

Several copies of Compact Discs (CDs) of Daddy Lumba's recorded songs were also arranged carefully on a shelf in one section of the music recording studio.

An old photo of the late Daddy Lumba with Akosua Serwaa, an infant, and another woman was also seen at the studio.

The video of Daddy Lumba's fans touring his music recording studio in Germany is below:

Read also

Reactions to Daddy Lumba's final video shoot

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

productofgrace2016 commented:

"Lumba looked healthier and stronger here 3 weeks before death. Or is it an old photo?"

Abena Fosuaa wrote:

"Our lyrical prophet 🥰🥰🥰. Can’t wait. My ears are itching. Rest well, Daddy."

Lydiaagye957 said:

"Please bring the music out. We can't wait."

Yhaar Adjeiwaah commented:

"Aww, Daddy, we miss you 😭😭😭💔💔. Keep resting, greatest of all time."

Odo Broni obtains injunction against Oheneba Media

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Odo Broni obtained an injunction against Oheneba Media and its broadcaster, Oheneba Serwaa Bonsu.

An Accra High Court granted the late musician's second wife's injunction, which restrained the defendants from publishing news about them.

The news of Odo Broni's injunction against Oheneba Media and Oheneba Serwaa Bonsu saw mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Hot: