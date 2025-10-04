Popular Ghanaian TikToker Osanju, aka Elvis Frinpong, who passed away on September 1, has been buried

The viral sensation was laid to rest in a white casket customised with Barcelona stickers

Earlier reports suggesting that Osanju died after watching Barcelona draw against Rayo Vallecano have been debunked

A huge frenzy is building up around the late Osanju after a video of his casket surfaced on social media.

Osanju: Late Ghanaian TikToker Buried in a Barcelona Casket

The Ghanaian content creator was laid to rest on October 4, 2025, in a white coffin with Barcelona stickers.

It was one of the late TikToker's wishes to be sent off with his favourite team, Barcelona's emblem.

Osanju was a staunch Barcelona supporter. His last post on social media before his demise on September 1 was a video of him watching Barcelona's draw game with Rayo Vallecano the night before.

In the video, Osanju was furious about the game and its scoreline. Early reports, which came after his death, suggested that Barcelona's draw game led to his death.

However, his family members debunked the rumours and established his cause of death to be cancer.

Osanju was loved by many. His funeral, held in Atwima Koforidua in the Eastern Region, drew hundreds of people to his hometown.

