The uncle of Daddy Lumba is trending following his comments about Afia Schwarzenegger

This comes after he stated emphatically that Afia Schwarzenegger was not a member of Daddy Lumba's family

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the disclosure made by the elderly man

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A relative of Daddy Lumba has strongly opposed claims attempting to portray the controversial US-based Ghanaian media personality and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger as a member of their family.

It all happened when some family relatives of the late highlife musician made an appearance at Otumfuo's Saamanhene in Kumasi on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's uncle denies being related to Afia Schwarzenegger: Photo source: @khalifacreed/TikTok, @queenafia schwarzenegger/Instagram,@Daddy Lumba/Facebook

Source: UGC

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @khalifacreed, showed the moment Daddy Lumba's uncle was asked by one of the journalists if Afia Schwarzenegger was his niece.

He suddenly switched to a stern expression, where he stated that Afia Schwarzenegger was not his relative, nor did he have any family ties to the late Daddy Lumba.

Further stressing his point, he asked the interviewer if Afia Schwarzenegger resembled any of Daddy Lumba's relatives who appeared at the Saamanhene Palace.

He then stated that Afia Schwarzenegger was from Adwatia, while Daddy Lumba's family hailed from Parkoso, hence asking how they could be relatives

. "She is not from our family; she is from Adwatia, and we are also from Parkoso. Daddy Lumba is not her uncle, and we don’t know Afia Schwarzenegger," he stated.

Afia to start GoFundMe for Odo Broni

This clarification from Daddy Lumba's uncle comes at a time when Afia Schwarzenegger has expressed her intention to create a GoFundMe account for Daddy Lumba's second wife.

In a TikTok live session on Friday, November 7, 2025, Afia Schwarzenegger noted that she and other supporters needed to raise funds for the late singer's second wife to support her and assist in her preparation for her husband's funeral.

The former Okay FM presenter then called on admirers of Odo Broni to contribute any amount to help Daddy Lumba's second wife cater for her six young children.

Daddy Lumba's family reportedly chooses Akosua Serwaa as the widow over Odo Broni. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, DADDY LUMBA

Source: Facebook

Reactions to the disclosure by Lumba's uncle

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Afia Schwarzenegger.

KOFI_NKOSOƆ stated:

"It's either this man comes back and adds Afia Schwar to the extended family, or he should be ready to collect it left-right from Afia."

Ms. Bris wrote:

"This man is so honest and straightforward."

Sweety stated:

"Afia Fosu is denied everywhere."

Ms. Tess stated:

"But Wofa, she looks like you, and you also look like her late father."

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin fined

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin was fined during his and Ernestina Fosu's appearance at Manhyia on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene reportedly made false statements during his last court appearance.

A video showed two sheep being brought to Manhyia as the Abusuapanin's payment for the fine imposed on him.

Source: YEN.com.gh