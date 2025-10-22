Afia Schwarzenegger has slammed Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa , and sister Ernestina Fosuh, for demanding an investigation into his death

In a statement issued on October 13 , 2025 , the duo accused Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, of hiding the late musician's true cause of death

In an interview on United Showbiz on October 18, Ernestina Fosuh called for another autopsy, angering Afia Schwarzenegger, a staunch Odo Broni supporter

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has slammed Daddy Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, and his sister, Ernestina Fosu, for demanding a second autopsy.

Afia Schwarzenegger blasts Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa and his sister, Ernestina Fosuh, for demanding a second autopsy to be conducted on him.

In a statement issued on October 13, 2025, Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh, also known as Akosua Brimpomaa, called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Daddy Lumba's death.

They accused the late musician’s second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, also known as Odo Broni, of giving contradictory statements following his death, raising suspicion about what led to his demise.

“Ms Priscilla O. initially informed the family during the first family meeting that Mr Fosuh had been taken to the Bank Hospital, where he received an injection that caused him severe pain before he passed away,” it said.

The statement added: “However, the following day, when Kwasi, a cousin of the late Mr. Fosuh, approached her with the same question, she gave a different account-stating that Mr. Fosuh had actually died at home, and that she had cleaned and dressed the body before calling a friend, identified as Serwaa A., to assist her in taking him to the hospital.”

Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosuh called for an investigation to determine the late singer’s true cause of death and petitioned Ghanaian and German authorities to get involved.

Speaking on United Showbiz on October 18, Ernestina Fosuh demanded a second autopsy to be conducted, separate from the one Odo Broni conducted after her brother’s death without the consent of his immediate family.

Afia Schwarzenegger drags Akosua Serwaa and Brimpomaa

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, US-based Ghanaian social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger slammed the duo for demanding a second autopsy.

She stated that Akosua Serwaa’s son with Daddy Lumba, Calvin Fosuh, his second child, Denise Fosuh, and another family member who represents Lumba’s two sisters, Jigga, were present for the autopsy.

Afia Schwarzenegger stated that Odo Broni was represented by her younger sister for the autopsy, so the accusation that the report was fishy was baseless.

“After Daddy Lumba died, there was an autopsy. Jigga stood in for Akosua Brimpomaa. Calvin, Daddy Lumba, and Akosua Serwaa's firstborn. Denise, Daddy Lumba's second child and his eldest daughter, who is a lawyer, and Odo Broni's younger sister, Ewuradjoa, went to the mortuary for the autopsy. So is Akosua Serwaa saying we have bribed her son too?” she fumed.

Afia Schwarznegger called Akosua Serwaa's actions a betrayal of her son and expressed disgust that she could do that to him while he was grieving.

She added that Odo Broni and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu were not present for the autopsy to be accused of hiding Daddy Lumba’s true cause of death.

Afia Schwarzenegger slams President John Dramani Mahama for Nana Agradaa's imprisonment and calls for her release from prison.

Afia Schwarzenegger blasts President Mahama

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger blasted President John Dramani Mahama over the incarceration of Nana Agradaa.

In a video, she called on him to release the jailed televangelist or face severe consequences.

