It was an atmosphere of joy and excitement for Team Legal wives, a group supporting Akosua Serwaa in Kumasi on Friday, November 7, 2025.

This comes in the wake of an Angle FM report stating that the family of Daddy Lumba, in a 17-2 majority vote, has settled on Akosua Serwaa to be recognised as the widow of Daddy Lumba

Supporters of Akosua Serwaa delight over the turnout of the event at Samaahene's Palace.

Videos which have since gone viral and were sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok pages of @buffalo_trendz and @seancityt showed some women in an excited state exiting the Samaahene Palace.

Asked by some media personnel about the reason for their happiness, one woman with a smile stated that victory had arrived, and all that was needed was patience.

Another woman who also spoke to a journalist at the scene stated that everything had gone as they had hoped for.

They were seen shouting and cheering as they exited the Palace and took to the streets to continue with their celebrations.

Tension has been simmering over who will be duly acknowledged as the rightful widow of Daddy Lumba since his passing on July 26, 2025

This even led Akosua Serwaa to seek legal redress, praying the court to recognise her as the sole widow of the late musician.

She also dismissed the claim of Odo Broni, who is known to have six children with the deceased, being Daddy Lumba's spouse, emphasising that she [Serwaa] remains the legally married wife to the musician under German law.

Akosua Serwaa sues Odo Broni over claims of Daddy Lumba's widow.

In the wake of all this, Ernestina Fosu, the sister of the late Daddy Lumba, invoked the Asantehene's ntamkese (great oath) on Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu in the wake of funeral plans for the late musician.

In her case, she lamented that she was not aware of her brother's cause of death and that no planned funeral should be held until finality was brought to her concerns.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

onaapo1 commented:

"Lord, defend what You ordained and show that Your word reigns supreme, marriage is Your sacred creation."

Yhaa Odo opined:

"I think I’m not the only person thinking Lumba did this intentionally just to keep us busy."

Bins added:

"I'm not married, but I'm learning. Chai, side chicks are no good oo. First of all, it is a curse in the presence of God, second of all, it's a disgrace in front of humans."

Suzybless AK added:

"But Lumba too is indeed a legend in all angles oo. Eei, I've never seen this happen before."

Daddy Lumba's manager speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Roman Fada has gone public on allegations against him in Akosua Serwaa's recent press statement.

In an interview, the late highlife musician Daddy Lumba's manager denied her claims that he was sharing funeral invitations with others.

He addressed allegations that the late singer's first wife had made about his dismissal from the camp before he passed away.

