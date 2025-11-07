Afia Schwarzenegger has commenced efforts to raise financial support for Odo Broni amid Daddy Lumba's family dispute

In a video, the controversial personality promised to start a GoFundMe for the late singer's second wife and her six children

Afia Schwarzenegger also appealed to other supporters to donate money to support her plans for Odo Broni

Controversial US-based Ghanaian media personality and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has rallied support for the late Daddy Lumba's second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

Afia Schwarzenegger pledges to start a GoFundMe account for Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, amid funeral dispute. Photo source: Afia Schwarzenegger, DADDY LUMBA, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

The family of the late Daddy Lumba has been embroiled in a publicised feud since his demise at 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The late singer's elder sister, Ernestina, and first wife, Akosua Serwaa, had previously filed an interlocutory injunction against second wife Odo Broni, the family head, and Transitions Funeral Home to halt the December 6 funeral.

Daddy Lumba's first wife accused the family head of sidelining her from the funeral committee's meetings. She also claimed that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

She and Ernestina have made several demands, including the conducting of a new autopsy and investigations to be conducted to determine the cause of the late singer's demise before his burial.

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa's injunction application and gave Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu the go-ahead to proceed with the funeral.

Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur has also scheduled a Case Management Conference for November 14, regarding Akosua Serwaa's bid to be declared the only surviving wife of the late Daddy Lumba.

Odo Broni and her legal team have also filed a counterclaim in court to question the first wife's legitimacy as the late musician's spouse.

She has called on the court to recognise her as the late highlife legend's wife, arguing that he divorced Akosua Serwaa before his demise.

Afia to start GoFundMe for Odo Broni

In a TikTok live session on Friday, November 7, 2025, Afia Schwarzenegger, who has publicly declared her support for Odo Broni, expressed her intention to create a GoFundMe account for Daddy Lumba's second wife.

She noted that she and other supporters needed to raise funds for the late singer's second wife to support her and also aid in her preparation for her husband's funeral.

The former Okay FM presenter appealed to the fans of Odo Broni to contribute any amount to Daddy Lumba's second wife to help her cater for her six young children.

The TikTok video of Afia Schwarzenegger pledging to start a GoFundMe for Odo Broni amid Daddy Lumba's funeral dispute is below:

Akosua Serwaa reportedly selected as official widow

According to reports from an Angel FM reporter, Akosua Serwaa was selected as the official widow of Daddy Lumba by his family in a meeting for his funeral service.

Daddy Lumba's family reportedly chooses Akosua Serwaa as the widow over Odo Broni. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, DADDY LUMBA

Source: Facebook

The family's decision came about during their appearance before Otumfuo's Saamanhene in Kumasi on Friday, November 7, 2025.

As part of their meeting, the family held a vote to choose between Serwaa and Odo Broni.

According to Angel FM's correspondent, Akwasi Oppong, of the 19 people who voted, 17 chose the first wife, with only two voting for the second wife.

The TikTok video of the Angel FM correspondent speaking about Akosua Serwaa's reported selection as the official widow is below:

Afia's GoFundMe pledge to Broni stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rosalinda commented:

"Afia, you caused all this."

The love Akosua Serwaa wrote:

"GoFundMe aba mu? Agye Ta 🤣🤣🤣."

Yabismaame said:

"Ei wow. So this was the reason you wanted to do the funeral by force. Odo Broni hasn't worked before, so she should start now."

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin slapped with fine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin was slapped with a fine during his and Ernestina Fosu's appearance at Manhyia on Friday, November 7, 2025.

According to reports, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene was found to have made some false statements during his last court appearance.

A video showed two sheep being brought to Manhyia as the Abusuapanin's payment for the fine imposed on him.

Source: YEN.com.gh