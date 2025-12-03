Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer has confirmed that they have already filed an appeal against the High Court ruling that placed both widows of Daddy Lumba on equal footing

In a video, William Kusi Esq lambasted the High Court ruling as unjust and said the widow's team was prepared to keep fighting until 'the truth' emerged victorious

On November 29, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit seeking a declaration that she was late highlife artist, Daddy Lumba's sole legal wife

Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer, William Kusi Esq, has stirred reactions on social media after addressing rumours that his client had filed an appeal to the High Court ruling against her.

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer confirms reports that his client has filed an appeal to the High Court ruling in her case against Odo Broni. Image credit: DrMahamuduBawumia, @tbabygh/TikTok

Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s two wives faced off at the Kumasi High Court after his death to determine who should be recognised as his legal wife.

Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, who married the musician in a traditional ceremony in 1991 and a German civil wedding in 2004, filed a lawsuit seeking to be declared the legend’s sole legal wife.

The late legend’s second wife, Odo Broni, and his family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, were the defendants in the case.

On November 29, 2025, the court ruled that Akosua Serwaa failed to prove she married Daddy Lumba under German civil law in 2004, declaring that both women are spouses of the late musician.

Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer speaks on appeal

After the case, reports emerged on social media that the late musician's first wife planned to contest the judgment at the Court of Appeals in Kumasi.

In a video released on December 1, 2025, a few days after the ruling, Akosua Serwaa thanked all her supporters and hinted that she was headed for an appeal.

“This is Akosua Serwaa Fosuh speaking to give thanks to you all. I never knew I had so many lovers, but you have shown me true love. You have all fought hard for me, so I go on my knees to thank you all. Let us remain united, and victory would arrive,” she said.

Below is the TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa speaking after the High Court ruling.

Akosua Serwaa's lawyer confirms plans to appeal

In an interview with Top TV on December 3, Lawyer William Kusi Esq, counsel for Daddy Lumba’s Germany-based wife, addressed the rumours that they planned to appeal the judgment.

He said they were dissatisfied with the court’s ruling and subsequently have already filed their appeal.

Lawyer Kusi criticised the judgment and said that they were prepared to keep fighting until the truth wins out.

The TikTok video of Akosua Serwaa’s lawyer speaking about their next legal steps is below.

Alleged footage of Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa's German wedding in 2004 surfaces after the Kumasi High Court declared both women as spouses. Image credit: @ohemaa_lumba, @josiah.maame

Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba's wedding surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an alleged video of Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa's wedding in Germany surfaced online after the Kumasi High Court ruled against her claim to be the late singer's sole legal spouse.

The video appeared to show the two lovebirds happily signing their marriage documents in the presence of some family members and German public servants, with netizens reacting in the context of the judgment in the recent case.

