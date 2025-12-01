The trial judge in Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni's court case explained her decision to throw out Serwaa's demand to be named Daddy Lumba's sole legal wife

Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur said Akosua Serwaa's lawyer failed to authenticate her German marriage certificate to prove she married the musician under the ordinance

She ruled that both women should be regarded as the late musician’s spouses and ordered Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to ensure they jointly perform the widowhood rites at his funeral

The trial judge in the Daddy Lumba widowhood case has detailed why she ruled against Akosua Serwaa’s petition to be declared as the late singer’s sole legal wife.

Akosua Serwaa, who married Daddy Lumba in the early 1990s, sued Odo Broni, the late musician’s second wife, at the Kumasi High Court following his death.

She asked the Kumasi High Court to declare her as Daddy Lumba’s sole legal spouse and, subsequently, the only person allowed to perform widowhood rites at his funeral.

On November 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court delivered a ruling that stirred drama on social media.

Trial judge Dorinda Smith Arthur (PhD) ruled that Akosua Serwaa failed to prove she was legally married to Daddy Lumba under the ordinance in Germany.

She added that both women should be considered the late musician’s customary wives and ordered Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to let both of them perform the widowhood rites at his funeral.

Judge explains Akosua Serwaa - Odo Broni ruling

Following the trial, a document containing the full legal ruling delivered by Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur has emerged on social media.

The judge explained her decision, noting that Akosua Serwaa’s lawyers failed to authenticate the German marriage certificate they provided to the court.

According to the ruling, since a Ghanaian court could not be expected to understand German law, an expert witness should have been provided to explain it to the court.

“The courts of a country is presumed to be well versed only with the laws of its country and can only apply its local law, and foreign law operates as a question of fact and not as law. This is to state that a foreign law must be proven by the party, usually through an expert witness or evidence,” she stated.

The judge said due to the failure to provide an expert witness, the court had to consider German law to be the same as Ghanaian law.

In that instance, the failure to provide a marriage certificate with the signature of the couple getting married, as well as some other procedural lapses, ensured that the marriage certificate tendered into evidence was inadmissible.

“Upon a look at Exhibit B and B1 being the purported marriage certificate and its translated copy and also the purported original that was brought before the court by Counsel for the Plaintiff for the court to compare after the Plaintiff had closed her case, the court agrees with counsel for the Defendants that the purported marriage certificate as submitted has no probative value. Here, the purported marriage certificate is a foreign document bearing a foreign official signature,” the ruling stated.

The court ruled that without the ability to prove her German civil marriage, Akosua Serwaa could only be considered Daddy Lumba’s wife under Ghanaian customary law, which did not prohibit a man from marrying more than one wife.

Justice Dorinda Smith concluded her ruling by ordering Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to allow both women to perform widowhood rites at Daddy Lumba’s funeral.

