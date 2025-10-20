Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Inside Odo Broni's children with Daddy Lumba and the story of their bond
by  Chris Ndetei reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
5 min read

Odo Broni's children with Daddy Lumba were born during their 15-year relationship. The six children have largely lived out of the public eye but shared a quiet, emotional tribute after the highlife legend’s passing in July 2025, reflecting a bond built on love and legacy.

Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba pose together at separate events.
Odo Broni and Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba had six children during their long relationship. Photo: @DaddyLumbaOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Odo Broni and Daddy Lumba had six children during their 15-year relationship.
  • Of the children Daddy Lumba had with Priscilla “Odo Broni” Ofori, his youngest son, Kwadwo Fosuh, is the most well-known publicly.
  • The family returned to Ghana in July 2025 to honour Daddy Lumba after his death.
  • Despite public tension between his partners, the children maintain a respectful bond across both sides of the family.

Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni's profile summary

Full name

Charles Kwadwo Fosu

Priscilla Ofori Atta

Nickname

Daddy Lumba, Oseikrom President

Odo Broni

Gender

Male

Female

Date of birth

29 September 1964

N/A

Age

60 years old (at death on 26 July 2025)

N/A

Zodiac sign

Libra

N/A

Place of birth

Nsuta, Ashanti Region, Ghana

N/A

Residence

East Legon, Accra, Ghana

East Legon, Accra, Ghana

Nationality

Ghanaian

Ghanaian

Ethnicity

Black

Black

Hair colour

Black

Black

Eye colour

Dark brown

Dark brown

Mother

Comfort Gyamfi

Cecilia Minta

Father

Johnson Kwadwo Fosu

N/A

Siblings

Two

N/A

Sexual orientation

Straight

Straight

Partner(s)

Akosua Serwaa, Priscilla Ofori Atta

Charles Kwadwo Fosu

Children

11

Six

Educational background

Juaben Senior High School

N/A

Profession

Musician, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur

N/A

Facebook

@DaddyLumbaOfficial

N/A

Who are Odo Broni's children with Daddy Lumba?

According to a letter published by MyJoyOnline, lawyers representing Daddy Lumba's family confirmed that the late musician had six children with Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni.

The correspondence, issued by Baba Jamal & Associates on behalf of the Fosu Royal Family, recognised Odo Broni as the highlife legend's wife and clarified that their union lasted over 15 years. In part, the letter stated:

The Fosu Family recognises Madam Priscilla Ofori (Odo Broni) as the lawful wife of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh. She lived with him for over fifteen years, and their union was blessed with six children.

Among their six children, only Charles Kwadwo Fosu Jr has appeared in public. The family has kept the identities of the other five children private.

Charles Kwadwo Fosu Jr

Daddy Lumba, Charles Kojo Fosu Jr., and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Highlife legend Daddy Lumba stands proudly with his son, Charles Kojo Fosu Jr., and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a private office meeting. Photo: @nakufoaddo on Facebook
Source: UGC

Charles Jr is Daddy Lumba's last child with Odo Broni. He gained public attention in 2015 when he accompanied his father to visit one of Ghana's richest politicians, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Nana later acknowledged the visit in a Facebook post, writing:

Meet Daddy Lumumba's other children

Most of Daddy Lumba's children remain out of the public eye, but a few have stepped into the spotlight. Here are some of the known names among his eleven children:

Calvin Kwadwo Fosu

Daddy Lumba, Calvin Fosu, and Akosua Serwaa pose outdoors.
A rare 1990s snapshot of highlife legend Daddy Lumba with his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and their son Calvin Fosu. Photo: @Bigscout Media on Facebook
Source: UGC

Calvin is reportedly the eldest son of Daddy Lumba, born to his first wife, Akosua Serwaa. His father referenced his name in several of his songs. Calvin played a prominent role in the funeral rites, leading the tribute line and consoling Odo Broni, a gesture that has gone viral.

Denise Lady Ama Saah Fosuh

Denise Lady Ama Saah Fosuh and her father Daddy Lumba.
Denise Lady Ama Saah Fosuh, the graceful first daughter of Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba, shares a quiet moment with him in the past. Photo: @DaddyLumbaOfficial on Facebook
Source: UGC

According to AMEYAW DEBRAH's blog, Denise is Daddy Lumba's first daughter, born from his relationship with former fiancée Maame Ahimah, a UK-based wealth advisor. Educated in the UK, Denise holds degrees in Law and Entrepreneurship and has worked with global firms like J.P. Morgan and Deloitte.

She delivered a moving speech at the national vigil on 2 August 2025 and shared heartfelt memories of her father on social media.

Charlyn and Ciara Fosu (twins)

Charlyn and Ciara Fosu are the twin daughters of Daddy Lumba and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa. They grew up in Germany, where their parents deliberately kept them out of the public eye to protect their privacy.

After Daddy Lumba's passing in July 2025, Charlyn and Ciara returned to Ghana to join their family in paying tribute to him. On 2 August 2025, they attended the national candlelight vigil at Independence Square, where hundreds gathered to honour the highlife legend's legacy.

They also visited their father's residence, spending time with family friends, including Amanda Agyapong, the wife of Kennedy Agyapong.

FAQs

  1. How many children does Daddy Lumba have with Odo Broni? Daddy Lumba had six children with Odo Broni, his longtime partner of over 15 years.
  2. How many children does Odo Broni have? She has six children.
  3. Does Daddy Lumba have kids? The late Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba had 11 children with four different women. His family confirmed the total number after his death in July 2025.
  4. Who is Odo Broni? Priscilla "Odo Broni" Ofori Atta is the longtime partner of Daddy Lumba. They were together for 15 years before Lumba's death in July 2025, and birthed six of his 11 children.
  5. Who are the wives of Daddy Lumba? The late Ghanaian musician had two prominent partners: Akosua Serwaa, Lumba's first wife and Priscilla "Odo Broni" Ofori Atta, his longtime partner.
  6. Who are Daddy Lumumba's baby mamas? Publicly known mothers of his children include Akosua Serwaa, Odo Broni, and Maame Ahimah. There is also a fourth woman whose identity remains unknown publicly.
  7. Who is the first son of Daddy Lumba? The first son of the late Ghanaian musician is reportedly Calvin Kwadwo Fosu.

Odo Broni's children with Daddy Lumba grew up largely out of the spotlight. They shared a quiet yet heartfelt tribute after his passing in July 2025. Despite the public tension between his two wives, the children have maintained a respectful relationship with Akosua Serwaa's side of the family.

Yen.com.gh published a similar article highlighting Christie Brinkley's children. The iconic supermodel and actress has built a close-knit family that reflects love, creativity, and resilience.

Her three children have each carved their own paths in music, modelling and business, often celebrating their mother's legacy while defining their individual identities. Discover more about Christie Brinkley's kids in this article.

