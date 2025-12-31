Social media was plunged into mourning after TikToker and content creator Agyei Baffour Desmond, popularly known as Kay, was reported dead

Social media has been thrown into mourning after TikToker and social media personality Agyei Baffour Desmond, popularly known as Kay, was reported to have passed away.

Beloved TikToker Kay passes away before New Year.

News of Kay’s death went viral on TikTok and Instagram on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Popular actor and reality television star Kwame Pepsodent shared the tragic news on his TikTok page, lamenting the abrupt death of the TikTok creator.

Sharing a video collage of the deceased, Kwame Pepsodent cried out about the pain of losing a friend so close to the New Year.

“R.I.P Desmond 💔😭🪦 So you couldn’t wait to enter 2026…? 😭😭 Herrrrrr😭,” he wrote.

The actor shared a series of WhatsApp messages sent to Kay, which were never replied to, before a relative confirmed the tragic news in a devastating response.

Reactions to Agyei Baffour Desmond's death

𝒞𝒾𝓃𝒹𝓎 ︎︎❦𝒜𝓃𝓃🫧 said:

"Hmmm, I saw him just last weekend oo, eeiiii Desmond 😭."

Nana Qwesi wrote:

"Eeeeiiii, hmmmmm. May God see us through, a few hours to 2026 comes with a lot of uncertainties. Baba God, we look up to you🙏🙏."

Agona Kaakyire Ama Saah commented:

"I saw my cousin on the 29th when I closed from church; he later went to play football and was the commentator for the second match."

Smell Extraordinary Good ❤️☮️ said:

"Eeeiiiiii Desmond 💔💔💔💔."

Abyna_broni wrote:

"Kay didn't try ooo.... God knows best."

