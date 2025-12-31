A Ghanaian man’s emotional reunion with his wife drew massive attention online, warming hearts across social media

After four months in Canada, the husband returned unannounced, bouquet in hand, leaving his wife overwhelmed with joy

The woman’s reaction to the surprise garnered massive attention online, as netizens shared their own thoughts

A beautiful Ghanaian couple captured hearts online after a video of a surprise reunion went viral.

Canadian ‘borga’ surprises beautiful wife in Ghana as her emotional reaction moves many to tears. Image credit: theghanaiankid/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video, posted on TikTok by the husband, @theghanaiankid, showed him returning from Canada after four straight months, unannounced, to surprise his wife in Ghana.

The lady could hardly believe her eyes. She stared directly into her husband’s face, confirming that it was indeed him, the one she thought was still thousands of miles away.

Ghanaian man surprises wife with a bouquet

Overwhelmed, she struggled to process his presence as he silently admired her reaction, holding a gorgeous bouquet.

The heartfelt moment was filled with laughter, tears, and joy, showcasing the pure beauty of love rekindled unexpectedly.

The video had amassed 70.9K likes and 2,493 comments at the time of reporting.

Several netizens praised the husband’s thoughtful gesture and shared their own dreams of similar experiences.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Reactions as Borga surprises wife on Christmas

Social media users flooded the comment section with admiration:

patriciaowoahenea shared:

“How I wish my husband would also surprise me and say Pat, I’m not dead, I travelled 😭😭😭.”

Adwoa Shine💙✨💫 wrote:

“4 months p3 some of us are still waiting for 2 years to come.”

🪧BIG CENT added:

“May any God-fearing lady experience this next year.”

Mr’s~H💍🖤💘 wrote:

“Today today for who??😂😂 today today for tatatatatatataaaaa😂😂😂😂😂.”

Nana Kwame added:

“4 months boi3, 3ne3 maka Akwantuo mu by Daddy Lumba 😂😂😂😂.”

BƐ$T M@N wrote:

"I connect to this happiness in 2026, I'll have the same testimony in Jesus mighty name 🙏🙏🥰🥰🔥."

Nana A.K Official 😘 wrote:

"It's normal cos my husband in the UK used to come home every 3-4 months, sometimes I'm the one who evn stop hom from coming home."

marykay380 added:

"Please next time mute we the single ones wai sending you jealousy wai 😅😅."

Gëtpäid💰Hümblë wrote:

"Canada, is it the one at central region or where because eii 😂😂."

Jackie Kyerewaa wrote:

"See me smiling here alone in my room 😁."

Obaapa Abigail ❤️🌟✨ wrote:

"Are you sure you went to Canada but not sefwi 😂😂."

I am _ SARPOMAA shared:

"Imagine another man is in the house, see why I hate surprises 🫣."

Danger don😶‍🌫️😤 added:

"See how you are smiling 😂may the lord keep this smiling forever for you☺❤🥰."

Ghanaian man gets emotional as daughter surprises him on his birthday after jetting back from overseas unannounced. Photo credit: @_juttaaaaaaa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian abroad surprises dad on birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman is trending after she decided to surprise her father by returning home unannounced.

Known on TikTok as @_juttaaaaaaa, the lady shared a video showing herself in high spirits, seated in a living room and relaxing with other relatives who helped her pull off the surprise.

She then disclosed that her father was unaware she had returned home, making the moment all the more special.

Source: YEN.com.gh