Kumawood actor Kwaku Twumasi drew praise online after resurfacing in a video showing significant recovery during a Christmas visit by NPP politician Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA)

COKA, accompanied by his team, shared his admiration for the actor’s legacy as he donated numerous items to him including rice, oil, and a white envelope

The video sparked positive reactions from Ghanaians, with many celebrating the actor’s improved strength after years of illness that had left him bedridden

Veteran Kumawood actor and director, Kwaku Twumasi, has earned praise over his remarkable recovery after he resurfaced on social media.

Legendary Kumawood actor Kwaku Twumasi looks fit and strong during a visit by Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah. Image credit: @abrewananatv

Source: TikTok

Popular New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA, paid a courtesy call to the home of the ailing actor to present him with some items for Christmas.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, COKA, accompanied by a team, was seated in the living room of the legendary performer, whose wife was seated next to him.

The politician shared heartwarming stories about his decades of watching Kwaku Twumasi and looking up to him, and expressed gratitude to have the opportunity to visit him at his home.

He said that the purpose of the visit was to present some items to Twumasi for the Christmas season, including a bag of rice, oil, and other items.

COKA also presented a white envelope to the popular actor’s wife.

Speaking on her husband’s behalf, Mrs Twumasi noted that the actor had suffered from his health issues on and off for years, but thankfully, had been recuperating in recent months.

The video of Kwaku Twumasi, which showed his current condition, stirred positive responses on social media as Ghanaians praised him for looking fitter and stronger than before.

The TikTok video of COKA at Kwaku Twumasi’s home is below.

Kwaku Twumasi’s health battles

Kwaku Twumasi has been battling health issues after he was struck by a mild stroke over a decade ago, which left him bed-ridden for more than four years.

According to the actor, the illness left him immobilised as he found it difficult to walk.

His speech, which was initially fine, was also later affected by the ailment.

Due to his health battles, Twumasi, who rose to fame in the 2000s for starring in popular Kumawood movies alongside Agya Koo, Nana Ama McBrown, Mercy Asiedu, Kyeiwaa and many others, eventually suspended his career to focus on his recovery.

The actor on many occasions has praised his wife for sticking by him throughout his health challenges.

His last public appearance was in June, when actor Osoode and his team delivered foodstuffs, toiletries, and other essentials to his home, fulfilling a long-standing promise.

The actor broke down in tears at the time over the touching gesture, stirring emotional responses on social media.

Below is the Instagram video of Osoode’s donation to Kwaku Twumasi.

Dr Frank Amoakohene funds Kwaku Twumasi’s treatment

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, fulfilled a promise he previously made to ailing Kumawood actor Kwaku Twumasi.

In a video, the actor, who had been sick and bedridden for years, was seen visiting the hospital to receive needed medical treatment sponsored by Dr Amoakohene.

Source: YEN.com.gh