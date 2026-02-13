The TikTok account of Vyacheslav Trahov has been banned following increasing calls by a section of Ghanaian youth

The controversy and campaign gained traction as video excerpts continued circulating widely across various social media platforms

The incident has intensified conversations around consent, online exploitation, and platform responsibility

Emerging reports suggest that TikTok has banned the account of Vyacheslav Trahov, also known as Yaytseslav, after a section of Ghanaian youth called for action against the foreigner for spreading inappropriate videos of women he had had his way with on the channel.

Following the viral spread of the controversial videos, a section of the youth started a campaign on Instagram, calling for coordinated efforts to have Yaytseslav's account banned, beginning with TikTok.

The @occupygh_ Instagram handle shared instructions on reporting the channel for posting inappropriate content. Photo credit: Occupygh_/Instagram

The call for the ban stemmed from increasing concerns over the privacy of the individuals involved in the controversial act by the expatriate.

The initiative was announced on the @occupygh_ Instagram account. The post provided detailed instructions on how to report and tag Yaytseslav's channel on TikTok for sharing content considered inappropriate.

The entire controversy emerged after he posted videos showing himself approaching women on the streets and later taking some of them to his hotel for 'personal encounters'.

Excerpts of the video, which have since gone viral, triggered widespread public reactions, with many netizens expressing disappointment over the conduct captured in the footage.

Netizens have since intensified calls for accountability, raising serious concerns about consent, the potential exploitation of individuals, and the responsibility of social media platforms to act swiftly against such content.

The youth initiative aims to protect the privacy and dignity of individuals featured in the controversial videos. Photo credit: Vyacheslav Trahov/UGC

Providing details on how he preyed on his victims, netizens alleged that he often visited public places like the Accra Mall, where he approached shoppers and started conversations with them while recording the encounter, which he would later share on various social media platforms, including TikTok, Telegram and YouTube.

Yaytselav's videos with women in Accra

Netizens claim that his usual approach involved persuading women to share their phone numbers and later inviting them to his residence, while secretly recording these interactions.

They further allege that Yaytseslav shares short excerpts of his secret recordings on his TikTok and YouTube channels for free, while full versions are made available on his private Telegram channel for a subscription fee of $5 per month.

In one widely circulated Facebook video, a woman he met while shopping at the mall accompanied him to his home and was later seen wearing only a towel, suggesting she had showered at his residence.

Yaytseslav clarifies viral videos amid outrage

In an alleged message in his private Telegram channel, originally written in Russian and translated into English, Yaytseslav reportedly stated that the trending videos of his escapades were filmed more than a year ago.

Much to the further outrage of the Ghanaian public, he claimed that African women were very much interested in starting relationships with foreigners.

Yaytseslav responds to backlash over Ghanaian videos

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Yaytseslav had reacted to the increasing pressure over the videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women shared on his various social media platforms.

The infamous Russian decided to wipe his digital footprint, with netizens calling for his arrest over possible breaches of the country's privacy laws by reportedly sharing the clips without consent.

