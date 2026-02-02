Reverend Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, has broken her silence after Maame Sika reignited speculation about her relationship with her husband

In videos, the controversial preacher's wife appeared to throw subtle jabs at the Oseikrom Aduanipa CEO, who has been linked to her husband

Queen Ciara's posts after Maame Sika fuelled relationship rumours with her husband have triggered some reactions from Ghanaians online

The wife of controversial man of God, Reverend Obofour, Ciara Antwi, popularly known as Queen Ciara or Bofowaa, has broken her silence amid socialite Maame Sika's controversial birthday message to her husband on Sunday, January 1, 2026.

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, Reverend Obofour celebrated his birthday with his wife, Queen Ciara, aka Bofowaa, and loved ones, posting heartwarming messages on social media.

Maame Sika celebrates Reverend Obofour's birthday

Among the notable personalities to celebrate Obofour and wish him well on his birthday was Maame Sika, with whom he shares a close relationship.

The Chief Executive Officer of East Legon-based food joint, Oseikrom Aduanipa, shared a recent photo of herself with the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) on her official Snapchat page.

In the post reshared on Instagram by blogger Hiz Sarpomaah Official, Maame Sika and Obofour wore all-white outfits and gave a stern look as they stood beside each other and posed for the camera.

In the caption of the post, the businesswoman eulogised the controversial man of God, stating:

"Happy birthday, His Royal Majesty. None like you. You are whatever you think you are."

In a subsequent post, Maame Sika caused a stir, referring to herself as 'Sofo Maame', translated as 'pastor's wife' in English.

She also shared a video of herself flaunting her beautiful looks, along with a photo of Obofour preaching in front of his congregation at the Anointed Palace Chapel.

Maame Sika's birthday post for Obofour reignited longstanding rumours of the socialite being involved in a secret affair with the preacher, who has been married to his wife, Queen Ciara, for many years.

The Instagram post showing Maame Sika's birthday message to Reverend Obofour is below:

Ciara breaks silence after Maame Sika's post

Hours after Maame Sika's post on Reverend Obofour's birthday went viral on social media, Queen Ciara also took to her official TikTok page to share a video of a private moment with her husband, along with a message.

In the video, the preacher and his wife shared a passionate kiss on their bed at home with a background audio recording of an evangelist cautioning the secret lovers of married men.

In a heartfelt birthday message for Obofour, she wrote:

"Happy Birthday, my love. You are God’s precious gift to my life - my covering, my joy, and my answered prayer. May the Lord surround you with favour as the mountains surround Jerusalem."

"Loving you is my greatest joy, and walking this life with you is my greatest honor. May heaven continue to smile on you. Every day with you is a blessing I will never take for granted."

In another video she shared, Ciara showed off her beauty with her expensive diamond ring as she listened to veteran singer KK Fosu's 2004 collaboration with Quata, Oga, a song that was then a diss to his former group mate Samini.

See Reverend Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara's TikTok videos below:

Reverend Obofour's wife Ciara's posts stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mayfred commented:

"That’s right 🤣👏. Start now because we can’t defend in the next 17 years 👏😩."

Awura sika wrote:

"Eii, it means something must be true."

Afia B said:

"Asem no aye critical."

Oliva remarked:

"To whom it may concern 🙁."

Ms.young30 commented:

"No word spoken but the message is well received."

Obofour's wife bonds with their daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Reverend Obofour's wife bonded with their eldest daughter, Lawrensa Antwi.

In a video, Queen Ciara and her daughter wore classy outfits as they performed a song at their East Legon mansion.

Footage of Obofour's wife and daughter showing off their close bond triggered reactions from social media users.

