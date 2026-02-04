Throwback photos of Reverend Obofour's wedding with his wife, Queen Ciara, have emerged amid social media chatter about their marriage.

Rumours emerged online that Obofour, the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), was not in a good place with his wife.

The rumour started on Sunday, February 1, 2026, after Aduanepa Restaurant owner, Maame Sika, sparked dating rumours with her controversial birthday post.

Maame Sika fuels cheating allegations against Obofour

During Obofour's milestone celebration, Maame Sika shared a recent photo of herself with Obofour on her official Snapchat page.

In the post reshared on Instagram by blogger Hiz Sarpomaah Official, the two wore all-white outfits and gave a stern look as they stood close to each other and posed for the camera.

In a subsequent post, Maame Sika caused a stir, referring to herself as 'Sofo Maame', translated as 'pastor's wife' in English.

She also shared a video of herself flaunting her beauty, along with a photo of Obofour preaching before his congregation at the Anointed Palace Chapel.

Maame Sika's birthday post for Obofour reignited longstanding rumours of the socialite being involved in a secret affair with the preacher, who has been married to his wife, Queen Ciara, for many years.

Ciara throws shades after Maame Sika's post

Hours after Maame Sika's post on Reverend Obofour's birthday went viral on social media, the preacher's wife, Queen Ciara, also took to her official TikTok page to share a video of a private moment with her husband, along with a message.

In the video, the founder of the Anointing Palace Chapel and his wife shared a passionate kiss on their bed at home with a background audio recording of an evangelist cautioning the secret lovers of married men.

In another video she shared, Ciara showed off her beauty and her expensive diamond ring as she listened to veteran singer KK Fosu's 2004 collaboration with Quata, Oga, a diss song to Samini.

Reverend Obofour addresses speculation about his marriage to his wife, Queen Ciara, amid cheating allegations involving Maame Sika. Photo source: @the1957news, @bofowaa, @fab3woso_main/TikTok

Obofour's wife talks about 16-year marriage

Later on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Obofour's wife had a live session on TikTok. In a long, angry rant, Queen Ciara noted that she was living together with Obofour at their East Legon mansion amid the speculation about their marriage.

The spiritual leader's wife said she had known her husband for 18 years and had been married to him for 16 years, and thus was not going to divorce him for anybody.

"I am still living in my white mansion. I am in Ghana. I have not divorced my husband, Kwaku Appiah Osei [Reverend Obofour]. He is my husband. I have not left him. I am still married to him. I have been with him for 18 good years and we have been married for 16 years," she said.

Obofour and his wife, Queen Ciara, have six children, including a set of triplets born in 2020. Photo source: @bofowaa

Obofour and Ciara's 2010 wedding photos emerge

Following her explanation, YEN.com.gh stumbled on photos from the wedding of Obofour and Ciara 16 years ago.

The photos, put together in a video slideshow, showed moments from the walk down the aisle to the signing ceremony, among others.

While Obofour may be one of the richest pastors in Ghana at the moment, he was not this rich during his wedding, and it showed in the modesty of the ceremony.

YEN.com.gh understands the couple had their wedding on August 29, 2010, and would be celebrating their 16th anniversary in about six months.

Another alleged side chick of Obofour emerges

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that another lady claiming to be in an extramarital affair with Obofour has surfaced online.

The alleged side chick, identified as Ohemaa Kwartema, claimed that she had been in a 10-year affair with Obofour and has two children with the man of God.

