Award-winning Ghanaian actor Lil Win has vowed to take some media houses to court in the wake of recent actions

This comes after he accused certain outlets of showing his newly released movies without receiving proper authorization

Some social media users who watched the video have shared reactions to the stance taken by Lil Win

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lil Win, has expressed readiness to file a lawsuit against certain media houses in the country.

Although he failed to give a list of those media houses, the famed actor said the purpose of the suit will be to address the unauthorised broadcast of his movies.

Kumawood star Lil Win sues Abrempong TV for showing his movie without permission. Photo credit: @lilwin.

Source: Instagram

In a now-viral video on his TikTok page on March 20, Lil Win, who appeared visibly upset, lamented that some media houses were showing movies that he had recently shared on his YouTube page.

He spoke on his resolve to take action against media houses engaging in that illegal venture.

"I will plead with any judge that if the matter is brought to the court, ensure that within just a day or two the case is heard and that damages are awarded against that media house," he said.

According to him, managers of television stations who are eager to show his movies should do the needful by contacting him so a fee can be negotiated, adding that his main interest is in reviving the movie industry.

Lil Win's crusade against movie piracy

This is not the first time Lil Win has taken on a television station, as he did so in September 2025 by filing a lawsuit against Abrempong TV.

Kumawood star Lil Wins plans to sue media houses. Photo credit: @lilwin.

Source: TikTok

In a legal document, Lil Win's lawyer accused the media outlet of broadcasting his award-winning movie, A Country Called Ghana, without permission.

According to the statement, the talented actor demanded GH¢1 million as compensation for airing his movie.

Lil Win's lawyer, Enoch Sebastian Owusu, demanded that the media house cease any further broadcasts of the said movie.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below

Fans support Lil Win over court action

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have commended Lil Win for the stance he has taken.

JUICY KWEKU 88 opined:

"Always working hard to bring the Ghanaian movie back. God bless your hustle, Bra Kojo."

Joseph Kombat added:

"Mr. Lil Win is a very hardworking man paa, and I love his lifestyle. God bless him for producing those movies."

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"I support Lil Win in his advocacy 100%. Can you just imagine seeing a movie you probably spent millions of cedis on being aired on a television station, knowing very well that the media house did not receive authorization from you to do so?"

ZionFelix blasts Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix lashed out at Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, after he pulled a DNA publicity stunt on Ghanaians.

In a video, ZionFelix opined that the actions of the Kumawood actor are unacceptable, saying the issue he used for the stunt was very sensitive.

Source: YEN.com.gh