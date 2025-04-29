Lil Win has issued a warning to TV stations in Ghana which stream the works of Ghanaian producers illegally

The Kumawood actor in a video posted on April 29 criticised some TV stations for treating local filmmakers unfairly compared to their foreign colleagues

Lil Win's video, which comes after a few ad hoc actions from the National Film Authority, has gained traction online

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has lashed out at Ghanaian TV stations for illegally streaming his works and other filmmakers.

In an online video published on April 29, Lil Win issued a warning to the TV stations and their CEOs who continue to encourage the illegal practice.

The Kumawood actor based his argument on the trend of TV stations paying to acquire rights to Asian soap operas, neglecting local filmmakers.

Several Asian soap operas, including Kumkum Bhagya, became so successful that the Multimedia Group invited the film's cast to Ghana for an activation.

According to Lil Win, Ghanaian TV stations should be able to finance local productions for their audience the same way they do foreign content.

Lil Win's rants come after Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye raised concerns about Ghanaian platforms showing her content illegally.

Kafui Danku, the newly appointed CEO of the National Film Authority, is planning on revoking the licenses of some TV stations for infringing on filmmakers' intellectual property.

Lil Win's piracy rants stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Lil Win's angry warning to Ghanaian TV stations.

Goodnews Isaiah said:

I don't even understand our tv stations. Why do we buy outside content which is full of nonsense. Let's watch out own. For me I love the old ghallywood movies because they were full of sense so our movie producers should go back to the olden days and produce movies as such. We love ghallywood

Charlie Bwoy wrote:

That’s all..Since the Nigerian producers are hitting at us we now want to run to kumawood.. Ofui.

Peter Koomson Koomson remarked:

Enemies of progress, later they will be the very critics to the Ghanaian actors industry, how do you kill the hen that lay the eggs and except more eggs at the same time.eiiii aba asem nso nyi.

Baffoe Enock added:

You should rather thank those TV stations because they're doing you guys favor. ...you produce bad content full of insults and comedy....You need to be more creative and innovative so that your product can be marketable .....so your ignorant ,you need someone to manage your public communication and help you understand international marketing."

Bimbo's piracy rants get Sam George's attention

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sam George had acknowledged Bimbo Ademoye's rants about Ghanaian TV stations illegally showing her movies.

Sam George assured the actress that he would discuss the issue with a colleague minister and find a solution to the problem.

This comes after Kafui Danku publicly addressed the issue of IP infringements for the first time after she became the CEO of the National Film Authority.

