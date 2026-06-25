Former radio presenter and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma faced sharp criticism after remarking that South Africans need their IDs to seek jobs abroad

Critics pointed out that her comments directly contradicted her movement's demands for foreigners to leave South Africa and for their jobs to be given to locals

Her March and March group set a 30 June 2026 deadline for undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa, triggering mass deportations and a violent standoff

Former radio presenter and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has come under fire after suggesting that South Africans need identity documents and passports to pursue employment opportunities abroad.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma faces sharp criticism after remarking that South Africans need their identity documents to seek jobs abroad. Image credit: jACINTA (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Jacinta's March and March movement set a 30 June 2026 deadline for undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa.

The deadline triggered mass deportations and voluntary returns, while a protest by Malawian nationals in Durban descended into clashes with police.

There were also reports of a tense standoff at the Mwanza Border, where 13 buses carrying deported Malawian nationals refused to disembark, demanding to be transported directly to Blantyre.

The X video showing Malawian nationals clashing with South African police during a protest is below.

Jacinta urges priority for South Africans seeking passports

Ahead of the upcoming June 30 deadline protest, Jacinta spoke at a press briefing where she addressed a range of issues, including overcrowding at South Africa's Department of Home Affairs.

Speaking about long queues and delays at Home Affairs offices, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma argued that the system should prioritise South African citizens rather than being overwhelmed by applications from foreigners.

She urged officials to set aside foreign applications temporarily and focus on citizens who were still waiting for identity documents and passports.

She said:

"The Home Affairs system shouldn't be overcrowded with foreigners anyway. The system should be for citizens of South Africa. All those applications for foreigners, put them aside. South Africans are waiting for their IDs; they don't have jobs. They need passports. Some of them want to travel overseas for work."

The X video of Jacinta urging the Home Affairs to prioritise South African nationals over foreigners is below.

Reactions to Jacinta's call to prioritise South Africans

Jacinta's remarks sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Many pointed out that her comments directly contradicted her movement's demands for 'illegal' foreigners to leave South Africa and for their jobs to be reserved for local citizens.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions.

@mphathi2005 wrote:

"She said some South Africans want their passport to look for jobs overseas. This coming from Jacinta is the joke of the year before it even ends."

@gistandvibeshq said:

"Some of them want to travel overseas for jobs. Lol, you tell others to leave and you want yours to go and take jobs overseas."

@black_skin_head indicated:

"This girl is a ... mouth. South Africans want passports to go overseas, how sis, when you are saying you don't want foreigners? How will police do the door to door? How is it even feasible? This is just absurd."

@solkem commented:

"Travel overseas for jobs? Did I hear this ... say South Africans want to travel abroad for jobs? I thought they are taking the jobs in South Africa back. Why travel out for jobs? The stupidity is out of this world."

@BilzBaby added:

"Mara Zuma, some South Africans want to travel overseas for jobs. Who is processing them in those countries if nations were to behave the way you want this country to behave? Please take your time when speaking."

Fans criticise Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma after claiming South Africa's Home Affairs should prioritise locals over foreigners. Image credit: Jacinta (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma fires back at African countries

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma had taken a dig at African countries following South Africa's qualification to the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup.

In a post shared on Facebook, she remarked that South Africa had secured the historic achievement without the support of other African nations.

Her comments were rooted in the reaction of fans who had cheered on Mexico instead of South Africa during the team's opening game at the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh