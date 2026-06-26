ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula called out the hatred directed at South Africa during the 2026 World Cup after Bafana Bafana qualified for the knockout stages

Bafana Bafana defeated South Korea by a single goal in their last game of the tournament on Wednesday to secure their place in the round of 32

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma had earlier claimed South Africa made history without the support of other African countries

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African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has called out the hatred and animosity directed at South Africa during the 2026 World Cup.

Fikile Mbalula says African countries are hating on South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: PalyNow Sports/ We love Ghana (X)

Source: Youtube

His comments came after Bafana Bafana qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament.

South Africa defeated South Korea by a solitary goal on Wednesday to secure their place in the round of 32.

However, their qualification disappointed several African fans on social media who had publicly declared their support against the South African team due to the ongoing xenophobic and immigration controversies in the country.

The hostility directed at South Africa during the group stage became a topic of significant debate both on social media and in public discourse.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was among the first to respond, taking a direct swipe at African countries following the qualification.

She posted on Facebook:

"South Africa have made history and become the First Ever African country to Qualify to the Round of 32 without the support of other African countries."

The Facebook post of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma celebrating South Africa's qualification to the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup is below.

Fikile Mbalula fires back at African countries

Jacinta's sentiments were echoed by Fikile Mbalula in a press briefing captured by MDNTV. The ANC Secretary-General said South Africa had been left to endure a level of animosity from across the continent.

He said:

"We have endured almost the entire continent ganging up against Bafana Bafana, wishing for us to be kicked out. I even read a tweet saying South Africa should lose and fail to score. I realised this is not animosity; it is hatred."

The X video of Fikile Mbalula addressing the hatred towards South Africa at the 2026 World Cup is below.

Reactions to Fikile Mbalula's 'hatred' comments

Mbalula's remarks drew sharp responses online, with many pointing to South Africa's own treatment of foreign nationals as the root cause of the continental backlash.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions.

@theseniorctzn_ wrote:

"This is just the beginning, they haven't seen what hate is yet."

@Mawu_Likplim said:

"Good. The same hatred you have for those same people. Mutual feelings are not criminal."

@Mikeazabu1957 indicated:

"Technically, it's called action and reaction. The whole of Africa is reacting to South African hate."

@adofonom commented:

"Well, agenda delayed is not agenda denied. The 53 African countries will be supporting Canada. Thank you for your attention."

@your_uganda added:

"A wise man said South Africans cry that they are hated but will not tell you why."

@christopherowu9 said:

"We should have properly ganged up against you in your last match. We listened to the appeals of your players and now you're saying something different."

Fikile Mbalula and Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma call out Africans for their lack of support towards South Africa at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Fikile/Jacinta (Instagram & Facebook).

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma criticised over passport remarks

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma came under criticism following comments she made about South Africans needing their passports to seek jobs abroad.

Jacinta made the remarks at a press briefing ahead of the June 30 protest organised by her March and March group.

She suggested that Home Affairs should prioritise locals over foreigners so that South Africans could process their travel documents and pursue opportunities outside the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh