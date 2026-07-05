Stonebwoy called on Ghanaians to support the Black Stars after the team's FIFA World Cup exit, speaking during a TikTok Live session

The musician argued that qualifying for the World Cup is a major achievement and that harsh criticism ignores the sacrifices players make

Stonebwoy stressed that players feel the pain of defeat more than anyone, since their careers are directly on the line

Stonebwoy has spoken out in defence of the Black Stars following Ghana's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, urging fans to temper their criticism and show greater appreciation for what the players go through to represent the country.

The award-winning reggae and dancehall artist addressed the issue during a TikTok Live session, saying the wave of harsh reactions from some supporters left him genuinely troubled. He pointed out that criticism often comes without any consideration of how it lands on the players emotionally.

"How do you think you say them they feel? Who goes into a competition to go and lose? We have problems, yes, we know. But me, I am addressing our mentality," he said.

Stonebwoy defends Black Stars' World Cup journey

Stonebwoy pushed back against the idea that Ghana's World Cup campaign was simply a failure, arguing that making it to the tournament at all is something many countries cannot claim.

"To not do anything is to not go to the World Cup at all. As we go, how many teams no go pass group stage? Let's be honest," he stated.

He also raised a broader point about perspective, questioning why Ghanaians so quickly turn on the national team when only one country in the entire tournament lifts the trophy.

Beyond the results on the pitch, he suggested that fans are largely unaware of the difficulties the players and technical staff quietly navigate.

"The problem is that we no dey come tell the people what the problems be many at times," he said.

Stonebwoy drew a clear line between the joy supporters feel during victories, and the reality of what those wins mean for the players themselves, noting that while fans celebrate, the achievement ultimately belongs to the men who put in the work.

"When a player does well, at the end of the day it's for the player. Supporters will jubilate, but the credit goes to the player," he added.

Players feel defeat more deeply than fans

Central to Stonebwoy's message was the argument that if supporters feel let down by a result, the players carry that disappointment far more heavily, because their professional livelihoods depend on their performances. He closed by appealing for a genuine shift in attitude among Ghanaian football fans, saying the understanding and appreciation that the Black Stars deserve should come naturally, without needing to be publicly demanded.

Source: YEN.com.gh