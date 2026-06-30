WhatsApp announced the rollout of usernames, allowing users to connect without sharing their phone numbers

Starting the week of June 30, users can reserve a username ahead of the feature's full launch later in 2026

To reserve a username, users must update WhatsApp to the latest version and navigate to Settings, then Account, then Username

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WhatsApp has announced the introduction of usernames, a new privacy feature that will allow users to connect with others without revealing their phone numbers.

The new feature, announced via WhatsApp's official channel on X, allows users to share a unique username instead of a phone number when making new contacts.

WhatsApp introduces usernames so you won't always have to share your phone number with other people. Photo credit: NurPhoto, Westend61/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How to reserve a WhatsApp username

WhatsApp is allowing users to claim and reserve their preferred username now, ahead of the feature's official launch later in 2026.

To do so, users must first ensure.

1. They have the latest version of WhatsApp installed.

2 Open Settings

3. Tap Account.

4. Select Username.

5. Choose and reserve a name.

The company confirmed that reservations are open starting this week, giving users an early opportunity to secure their preferred handle before the broader rollout.

Rollout and user concerns

The announcement has drawn significant attention globally, with users raising questions about availability, uniqueness and safety.

Some users in regions including India and Australia reported being unable to locate the username option even after updating the app, suggesting the rollout is being introduced in phases across different markets.

Questions have also been raised about what happens when multiple users attempt to claim the same username, and whether WhatsApp will notify users if their chosen name has already been taken.

Privacy advocates and users have also highlighted potential concerns around accountability.

Because usernames would allow contact without a phone number being disclosed, some have questioned how WhatsApp intends to handle cases where the feature is exploited for fraud or scams, and whether law enforcement mechanisms will be strengthened accordingly.

WhatsApp reacts to concerns shared by users trying to reserve their preferred usernames. Photo credit: JUSTIN TALLIS and Olga Rolenko/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below is the X post by WhatsApp announcing the rollout of the username reservation feature:

Reactions to WhatsApp introducing usernames

YEN.com.gh sampled some reactions from X users following WhatsApp's announcement:

@chanduuu_cs said:

"Usernames are a great privacy feature, but how will WhatsApp handle scammers? If someone uses only a username to scam people, users won't even know their phone number. I hope there are strong verification, reporting, and law enforcement mechanisms to prevent abuse."

@Rahulshidr94922 asked:

"Is it accessible in India? And on iOS? I tried but couldn’t find the username option anywhere. Am I the only one facing this, or is everyone in India experiencing the same issue?"

@ruhejanaa stated:

"Why is the username reservation feature not available in Australia yet? WhatsApp announced it’s starting this week, but many Australian users still can’t see Settings > Account > Username even on the latest version. Is Australia being included later in the rollout?"

@halsonbusinge wrote:

"What if we have the same username? How does it work? Let’s say 10 people want the same username. Does WhatsApp inform you that the name has already been taken?"

WhatsApp starts testing paid subscription

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that WhatsApp confirmed it is testing a new subscription tier called WhatsApp Plus.

The optional subscription, when rolled out, will allow users to pay for additional features while keeping the standard WhatsApp experience free.

Meta said the test is aimed at introducing extra features and customisation options, and will not change WhatsApp's core messaging functionality.

Source: YEN.com.gh