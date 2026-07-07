Adwoa Safo's lawyer, Kwame Akufo, has claimed Akofena was removed as Kristo Asafo Mission's designated leader before Apostle Kwadwo Safo died

He said amendments to the Kristo Asafo Mission's constitution changed Akofena's status despite his earlier designation as successor

His explanation followed conflicting claims over whether Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will named Akofena the sole heir to the Kantanka Empire

Lawyer Kwame Akufo, a member of former Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo's legal team, has claimed that Akofena Safo was removed as the designated leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission before the death of its founder, the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Lawyer Kwame Akuffo shares an essential update in on the ongoing succession dispute between Adwoa Safo and Akofena. Imae credit: Adwoa Safo/Modern Africa (Instagram & Facebook).

Source: Facebook

His comments come after Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman initially claimed that Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will named Akofena as the sole heir to the Kantanka Empire.

However, Osebo later retracted the claim, explaining that he had been misinformed after reviewing the contents of the will.

He said:

"I know a lot of Ghanaians will insult me, but I don't care. What I am concerned about is the truth, and I must say I was misled to make the first declaration."

Osebo added:

"Adwoa Safo's lawyer, Gary Nimako, has sent me the document and paragraph 27 states that any of papa's sons, Akofena, Nana Yaw Abraham, and Obed Kwadwo Safo Jr., could succeed him."

The Facebook video of Osebo's clarification about Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will is below.

Lawyer explains Akofena's status in Apostle Safo's will

Speaking on the matter, Adwoa Safo's lawyer, Kwame Akufo, explained that Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will did not hand leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission to one individual but instead identified a pool of eligible successors.

He said:

"The will does not confer leadership position on anybody; it speaks to a pool of people. But there is a point it makes there: this will was dated and signed before the amendment of the constitution. At the time that the will was written, Akofena sat on the bowels of the man's heart."

The lawyer explained that Akofena's standing changed after constitutional amendments were made to the church.

Adwoa Safo's legal team member, Lawyer Kwame Akufo, addresses Akofena Safo's status as the designated leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission. Image credit: Adwoa Safo/Akofena.

Source: Instagram

He added:

"Subsequently, he was designated as the successor by the gentleman upon his passing. It was the same gentleman who initiated the repeal of that constitutional provision, and Akofena was removed as the designated leader. So by the time his father was dying, Akofena was not the designated leader of the church."

The Facebook video of Lawyer Kwame Akufo explaining Akofena Safo's position in Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will is below.

Akofena received hero's welcome after court ruling

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena received an emotional hero's welcome at his residence after the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will allegedly declared him the next of kin to the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Supporters, including some family members, knelt before Akofena and celebrated his arrival, with the emotional reception moving him to tears.

The touching moment quickly went viral on social media as many Ghanaians congratulated him following the court proceedings.

Source: YEN.com.gh