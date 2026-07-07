The Kristo Asafo Mission clarified that Apostle Kwadwo Safo's will named Akofena as head of the Kantanka family, not the church

The church's lawyer said leadership of Kristo Asafo remains with the council of elders, who will follow their own selection process

The clarification followed a succession dispute between Akofena and his sister, former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, which turned violent

The Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana has moved to correct public misconceptions about the contents of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's will, stating that his son Kwadwo Safo Akofena was designated head of the Kantanka family, not leader of the church.

The Kristo Asafo Church sets the record straight on the contents of Apostle Safo's will regarding his heir apparent, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena. Image credit: KristoAsafoMission

Source: Facebook

The will was read at the High Court in Accra on Monday, 7 July 2026, bringing a degree of legal clarity to a succession dispute between Akofena, also known as Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo, and his sister Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya.

What Apostle Safo's will said about Akofena

Speaking to UTV Ghana on Tuesday, the church's lawyer, Nana Kofi Safo Kantanka, drew a clear distinction between family leadership and church leadership.

"The will did not specifically name him as the leader of the church. The will named him as the head of the Kantanka family, the paternal family. He was the one named by their father as the one all his siblings should look up to as their father and head of the family and charged them to give him every respect due him as a father. That was what categorically appeared in the will," he said.

Nana Kofi Safo Kantanka further argued that Apostle Safo had deliberately separated the two institutions in his final wishes.

"Apostle Safo knew that he had a family as well as a church. If he wanted to name Akofena as the head of the church, he would have specified it. But he stated specifically that he was the head of the family. The church has a council of elders, which has a process to select the next head of the church," he added.

The Instagram video of the Kristo Asafo Church lawyer addressing Akofena's position in Apostle Safo's will is below.

Adwoa vs Kwadwo Safo succession dispute erupts

The clarification came after prominent Ghanaian businessman and church member Osebo made public claims that Akofena had been named Apostle Safo's sole heir, a statement he subsequently retracted.

Tensions over the succession had already spilt into the open before the will was formally read. The Kristo Asafo church had earlier installed Akofena as its next head in a ceremony that was cut short when Adwoa Safo arrived at her brother's Dome Kwabenya residence.

The confrontation escalated into a shooting incident that left Adwoa Safo injured.

Below is a Facebook video of Adwoa Safo's shooting at Akofena's residence.

Fashion icon Osebo pledges to support Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena as the leader of Kristo Asafo after Apostle Safo's will reading. Image credit: NanaKwadwoSafoAkofena, DEPrince

Source: Facebook

Osebo pledges Akofena support

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular fashion icon Osebo the Zaraman pledged his support for Akofena after the reading of Apostle Safo's will, which named him as his heir.

In a video, the staunch Adwoa Safo supporter said he had no choice but to support Apostle Kwadwo Safo's choice of heir.

Source: YEN.com.gh