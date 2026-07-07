Kristo Asafo Church Clarifies Akofena's Position in Apostle Safo's Will After Osebo's U-Turn
- The Kristo Asafo Mission clarified that Apostle Kwadwo Safo's will named Akofena as head of the Kantanka family, not the church
- The church's lawyer said leadership of Kristo Asafo remains with the council of elders, who will follow their own selection process
- The clarification followed a succession dispute between Akofena and his sister, former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, which turned violent
The Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana has moved to correct public misconceptions about the contents of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's will, stating that his son Kwadwo Safo Akofena was designated head of the Kantanka family, not leader of the church.
The will was read at the High Court in Accra on Monday, 7 July 2026, bringing a degree of legal clarity to a succession dispute between Akofena, also known as Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo, and his sister Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya.
Emotional moment Kwadwo Safo Akofena receives hero's welcome after being named Kristo Asafo successor
What Apostle Safo's will said about Akofena
Speaking to UTV Ghana on Tuesday, the church's lawyer, Nana Kofi Safo Kantanka, drew a clear distinction between family leadership and church leadership.
"The will did not specifically name him as the leader of the church. The will named him as the head of the Kantanka family, the paternal family. He was the one named by their father as the one all his siblings should look up to as their father and head of the family and charged them to give him every respect due him as a father. That was what categorically appeared in the will," he said.
Nana Kofi Safo Kantanka further argued that Apostle Safo had deliberately separated the two institutions in his final wishes.
"Apostle Safo knew that he had a family as well as a church. If he wanted to name Akofena as the head of the church, he would have specified it. But he stated specifically that he was the head of the family. The church has a council of elders, which has a process to select the next head of the church," he added.
The Instagram video of the Kristo Asafo Church lawyer addressing Akofena's position in Apostle Safo's will is below.
Adwoa vs Kwadwo Safo succession dispute erupts
The clarification came after prominent Ghanaian businessman and church member Osebo made public claims that Akofena had been named Apostle Safo's sole heir, a statement he subsequently retracted.
Tensions over the succession had already spilt into the open before the will was formally read. The Kristo Asafo church had earlier installed Akofena as its next head in a ceremony that was cut short when Adwoa Safo arrived at her brother's Dome Kwabenya residence.
The confrontation escalated into a shooting incident that left Adwoa Safo injured.
Below is a Facebook video of Adwoa Safo's shooting at Akofena's residence.
Osebo pledges Akofena support
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular fashion icon Osebo the Zaraman pledged his support for Akofena after the reading of Apostle Safo's will, which named him as his heir.
In a video, the staunch Adwoa Safo supporter said he had no choice but to support Apostle Kwadwo Safo's choice of heir.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh