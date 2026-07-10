A Ghanaian fan unexpectedly met Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz abroad and seized the opportunity to ask whether he had resigned following Ghana's World Cup exit

The veteran Portuguese tactician quickly dismissed the resignation rumours before introducing the young woman standing beside him as his wife during the conversation

The revelation left the fan visibly stunned and sparked widespread reactions from Ghanaians, many of whom could not believe the beautiful lady was Queiroz's spouse

Ghanaians have been left in disbelief after a viral video showed Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz introducing his young, beautiful wife during an unexpected street encounter abroad.

Carlos Queiroz introduces his young wife during a street encounter with a Ghanaian fan, leaving many people surprised. Image credit: With Alvin/Futball TV (X)

Source: Twitter

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans expressing surprise after learning the identity of the woman standing beside the veteran Portuguese tactician.

Queiroz guided Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and helped the Black Stars progress beyond the group stage before their journey ended in the Round of 16.

The Portuguese coach and his side were eliminated by Colombia, bringing Ghana's impressive campaign to an end.

Following the defeat, reports surfaced claiming Queiroz had resigned as Black Stars coach after a social media post he shared was widely misinterpreted by fans.

Carlos Queiroz introduces his wife

In the now-viral video, a Ghanaian fan approached Carlos Queiroz on the street and first congratulated him for Ghana's performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, telling the veteran coach that he had done a good job with the Black Stars.

The fan then turned to the young woman standing beside Queiroz and, noticing the significant age difference between them, asked:

"Is this your father?"

She immediately laughed and corrected him, saying Queiroz was actually her husband, leaving the fan visibly stunned.

The conversation then shifted to reports that the Portuguese tactician had resigned as Black Stars coach after Ghana's World Cup exit.

Queiroz quickly dismissed the speculation, replying:

"I didn't resign."

The X video of Carlos Queiroz introducing his young wife and dismissing resignation rumours is below.

Ghanaians react to Carlos Queiroz's wife

The unexpected revelation quickly became the main talking point online, with many Ghanaians admitting they did not expect the woman beside the Black Stars coach to be his wife.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@SamuelL23594103 wrote:

"Wait a minute, her husband?"

@kwesitonyarthur said:

"Is he your father? No my husband. Hahahaha."

@_akma_himself commented:

"Carlos dey like slim things oo."

@emma5dandy added:

"Somebody's husband you say father."

@yourboydickson wrote:

"She told you he's her husband and you still want to put hands around her?"

@oseiGyasi asked:

"That's your father??"

Mahama jokes about Black Stars' national anthem

YEN.com.gh previously reported that President John Mahama playfully criticised some Black Stars players over their failure to sing the national anthem during Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The President remarked that any player who could not sing the national anthem should not be allowed to wear the famous Ghana jersey, drawing widespread reactions from football fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh