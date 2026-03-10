Joselyn Dumas has celebrated her mother's 78th birthday with heartfelt social media tributes and beautiful family photos

The actress shared a touching message about her mother's influence and unconditional love in her life

Fans and followers showered Joselyn's mother with warm birthday wishes and compliments on social media

Ghanaian actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas, marked her mother, Bridget Mateko Dumas' birthday on March 10, 2026, with beautiful photos on social media.

The carousel of photos included loved-up moments of Joselyn and her mother, as well as a striking three-generation portrait of the actress, her mother, and her daughter.

The first photo showed Joselyn in white, seated beside her mother, who wore a white satin blouse, a bold red headwrap, and black-rimmed glasses.

The second frame has Joselyn's mother, who is believed to be 78, dressed in the same fashion, but sitting alone.

It is the photo which shows the three generations of beauty in the family, with the actress and her daughter Xenia Gaisie flanking their matriarch, all three dressed in coordinated all-white ensembles.

The fourth photo is similar to the first except that it shows the daughter and mother in a full sitting position.

Sharing the photos, Joselyn Dumas described her mother as a wonderful woman and expressed gratitude for the love she has shown her.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful mother. A woman whose love, strength and grace clearly reflect in the woman I am. I am because of you…Grateful for your love, mummy ❤️❤️," her caption read.

Reactions to Joselyn Dumas' mum's birthday photos

The birthday photos of Joselyn Dumas' mother have excited many of the actress' followers, who took to the comment section to wish the old lady well.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

selassie_ibrahim said:

"Happy birthday, mama❤️❤️."

shirleyfmanso said:

"Awwwwwww mummy💜💜💜 My Pisces mummy, love you."

kenattoh said:

"A very happy birthday to this beautiful, smart and jovial woman. Bless you.❤️."

abayomi.akinduro.7 said:

"Aunty Joselyn, do not do too much Shakara again o, now that we have uncovered the "source" of your beauty" 😂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY MA'AM, Thank you for partnering with God in making and nurturing the Gift that is Joselyn. Here's wishing many more years of Unspeakable Joy and Indestructible Peace, regardless of what life might throw at you. God bless and keep you always, Ma. Do have a Splendid day. ❤️❤️."

angelawilliamsunique1 said:

"Awww this is a beautiful blessing, happy happy birthday Ma, your Ma is beautiful, no wonder where you took that from 😍❤️❤️🔥."

ellenthomasuk said:

Aww, blessings. Happy birthday, Queen Mother. Mama Joselyn. Wishing you many, many happiest returns of the glorious day, Ma. Frame three is my favourite. ❤️"

numbo_by_angel_events said:

"She’s a wonderful mummy…I miss you both.❤️God continue to bless her."

