Kofi Kinaata sparked excitement online as he celebrated his reappointment as goodwill ambassador for the UN International Organisation for Migration

The renewal, announced alongside Ama K Abebrese, reinforces their mission to promote safe migration and amplify migrant voices

Fans and supporters flooded social media with congratulatory messages, praising Kinaata’s impact and influence

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Ghanaian artist Kofi Kinaata celebrated his renewed appointment as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations International Organisation for Migration (UN-IOM).

Kofi Kinaata celebrates after being reappointed as the goodwill ambassador for the UN's International Organisation for Migration. Image credit: KofiKinaata

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Kofi Kinaata took to Twitter to rejoice over being reappointed to the prestigious position.

He shared a graphic confirming his appointment and added some celebratory words of triumph.

“I’m honoured to continue my role as a Goodwill Ambassador for the International Organisation for Migration. @unmigration @iomghana," Kofi Kinaata wrote.

"Through this renewed partnership, I remain committed to raising awareness on migration issues, amplifying migrant voices, and promoting safe and dignified migration for all. I look forward to continuing this important journey and making a meaningful impact together."

The Twitter post Kofi Kinaata shared is below.

The UN-IOM office in Ghana announced the renewal of Kofi Kinaata's ambassadorship alongside veteran actress Ama K Abebrese in a post shared to Facebook on April 1.

"We are pleased to announce the renewal of IOM Ghana’s Goodwill Ambassadors Kofi Kinaata and Ama K Abebrese, reaffirming a strong partnership that continues to amplify messages of safe migration, informed choices, and opportunities at home," IOM Ghana said in its statement.

Kofi Kinaata and Ama K Abebrese were originally appointed as goodwill ambassadors in February 2024 with a mandate to utilise their reach and influence to complement the core aims of the IOM.

The UN-IOM organisation operates with a central mission of promoting humane and orderly migration by providing services and policy advice to governments and migrants.

It aims to support safe, regular migration pathways and reduce the risks migrants face, including exploitation and unsafe routes.

Born Martin King Arthur, Kofi Kinaata is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter known for his equal mastery of singing and rapping in his distinctive Fante dialect.

Known as the Fante Rap God, Kinaata has gained prominence for his lyrical dexterity in terms of unique rhyme schemes and humorous style mixed with traditional African proverbs and oral sayings that define his style.

The Facebook post shared by the UN-IOM is below.

Reactions to Kofi Kinaata’s IOM ambassador deal

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the report of Kofi Kinaata’s IOM deal being renewed.

ku_kuaa said:

"Your song Behind The Scenes is the real Immigrant song! You deserve this role! Congrats!"

je_mappelle_eclippx wrote:

"More wins 👏👏🙌❤️."

beckybrooks2022 commented:

"Aww, King❤️. Congratulations 🎉 again 🙌, you’re loved."

Berla Mundi causes a stir on social media as she hints at beginning a new journey in public service. Image credit: BerlaMundi

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi hints at new appointment

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi stirred conversations on social media after she hinted at receiving an appointment to the National Peace Council.

The popular broadcaster, known for her talented hosting and effortless interviewing skills, noted that she was looking at moving beyond the media space into service as a national figure.

Berla Mundi's post about receiving a national appointment to the Peace Council sparked excited reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh