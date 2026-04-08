Kofi Kinaata Reappointed as UN International Organisation for Migration Goodwill Ambassador
- Kofi Kinaata sparked excitement online as he celebrated his reappointment as goodwill ambassador for the UN International Organisation for Migration
- The renewal, announced alongside Ama K Abebrese, reinforces their mission to promote safe migration and amplify migrant voices
- Fans and supporters flooded social media with congratulatory messages, praising Kinaata’s impact and influence
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Ghanaian artist Kofi Kinaata celebrated his renewed appointment as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations International Organisation for Migration (UN-IOM).
On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Kofi Kinaata took to Twitter to rejoice over being reappointed to the prestigious position.
He shared a graphic confirming his appointment and added some celebratory words of triumph.
“I’m honoured to continue my role as a Goodwill Ambassador for the International Organisation for Migration. @unmigration @iomghana," Kofi Kinaata wrote.
"Through this renewed partnership, I remain committed to raising awareness on migration issues, amplifying migrant voices, and promoting safe and dignified migration for all. I look forward to continuing this important journey and making a meaningful impact together."
The Twitter post Kofi Kinaata shared is below.
The UN-IOM office in Ghana announced the renewal of Kofi Kinaata's ambassadorship alongside veteran actress Ama K Abebrese in a post shared to Facebook on April 1.
"We are pleased to announce the renewal of IOM Ghana’s Goodwill Ambassadors Kofi Kinaata and Ama K Abebrese, reaffirming a strong partnership that continues to amplify messages of safe migration, informed choices, and opportunities at home," IOM Ghana said in its statement.
Kofi Kinaata and Ama K Abebrese were originally appointed as goodwill ambassadors in February 2024 with a mandate to utilise their reach and influence to complement the core aims of the IOM.
The UN-IOM organisation operates with a central mission of promoting humane and orderly migration by providing services and policy advice to governments and migrants.
It aims to support safe, regular migration pathways and reduce the risks migrants face, including exploitation and unsafe routes.
Born Martin King Arthur, Kofi Kinaata is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter known for his equal mastery of singing and rapping in his distinctive Fante dialect.
Known as the Fante Rap God, Kinaata has gained prominence for his lyrical dexterity in terms of unique rhyme schemes and humorous style mixed with traditional African proverbs and oral sayings that define his style.
The Facebook post shared by the UN-IOM is below.
Reactions to Kofi Kinaata’s IOM ambassador deal
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the report of Kofi Kinaata’s IOM deal being renewed.
ku_kuaa said:
"Your song Behind The Scenes is the real Immigrant song! You deserve this role! Congrats!"
je_mappelle_eclippx wrote:
"More wins 👏👏🙌❤️."
beckybrooks2022 commented:
"Aww, King❤️. Congratulations 🎉 again 🙌, you’re loved."
Berla Mundi hints at new appointment
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi stirred conversations on social media after she hinted at receiving an appointment to the National Peace Council.
The popular broadcaster, known for her talented hosting and effortless interviewing skills, noted that she was looking at moving beyond the media space into service as a national figure.
Berla Mundi's post about receiving a national appointment to the Peace Council sparked excited reactions among Ghanaians on social media.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh