Mohamed Salah's departure will mark the end of a historic era at Liverpool FC, where he won several major trophies

Tensions with coach Arne Slot may have contributed to the former Chelsea winger's decision to leave the club

With more than 250 goals, Salah's legacy is solidified as one of Liverpool's greatest players in history

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The news that Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025/26 season has shocked many supporters.

After nearly a decade of success at Anfield, the Egyptian forward’s departure signals the end of a historic era for the club.

Why is Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool?

While Salah remains one of the most influential players in Liverpool’s squad, several factors appear to have contributed to his decision to move on. Three potential reasons have been detailed below.

1. Salah's contract situation and new chapter

Despite still having a year left on the contract he signed in 2024, Liverpool reportedly agreed to terminate the deal early. The arrangement allows Salah to leave on a free transfer and pursue a new chapter in his career.

For a player who has achieved almost everything possible at Liverpool, the opportunity to experience a different football environment may have played a significant role in the decision.

Over nine seasons at the club, Salah helped Liverpool win numerous major honours, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, as Transfermarkt data indicates.

Mohamed Salah celebrates with the Premier League trophy after Liverpool's 2020 title triumph. Image credit: LFC

Source: Getty Images

2. Liverpool tensions during the season

Another factor behind the decision may relate to reported tensions earlier in the season involving Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

At one stage during the campaign, Salah was left out of the starting lineup and publicly expressed frustration about how certain situations at the club were handled, as the BBC reported.

In interviews during the season, he hinted that he felt unfairly blamed for some of the team’s struggles.

Those comments sparked debate among fans and raised questions about the relationship between the player and the coaching staff.

3. A changing Liverpool project

According to Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are also entering a transitional phase, with the club gradually reshaping the squad for the future. Younger players are being integrated into the team, and the club’s long-term planning may have influenced the decision to part ways with one of its most experienced stars.

Even so, Salah’s legacy at Liverpool is beyond dispute. He will leave the club as one of its greatest players, sitting among the top scorers in the club’s history and holding the record as Liverpool’s highest goalscorer in the Premier League era.

When the 33-year-old eventually says goodbye to Anfield, supporters will undoubtedly celebrate the incredible impact he made during one of the most memorable periods in the club’s history.

Top 5 achievements of Salah at Liverpool

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently highlighted Mohamed Salah’s five most memorable moments during his illustrious Liverpool career.

After a difficult spell at Chelsea, the Egyptian winger proved his class at AS Roma before securing a big move to Anfield. Nine years later, Salah has more than justified the club’s faith.

Source: YEN.com.gh