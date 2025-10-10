Latifa Teiya Fuseini received the prestigious John Mensah Sarbah Award, marking KNUST’s third consecutive win in 14 years

She was named the best graduating student at the Ghana School of Law, earning national recognition

Ghanaians celebrated Latifa’s success, with social media flooding with congratulatory messages following her Call to the Bar

Latifa Teiya Fuseini, an alumna of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been named the recipient of the prestigious John Mensah Sarbah Award at the 2025 Call to the Bar ceremony.

Meet Latifa Teiya Fuseini: 2025 Ghana School of Law's Best Graduate. Photo credit: @latifah. Image source: X

Latifa's achievement marked the third consecutive win in just 14 years, bringing the total number of times a KNUST-trained lawyer has received the coveted award to nine, further solidifying the institution’s legacy of producing top-tier legal professionals.

Latifa earns best graduating at Call-to-Bar

Latifa’s relentless hard work earned her the title of the best graduating student from the Ghana School of Law. KNUST also celebrated her outstanding achievement in a publication on its website.

“She received the John Mensah Sarbah Memorial Prize, the highest honour for the top graduating student, and the Conveyancing Award for excellence in preparing legal documents for property transfer. This marks the third consecutive year a KNUST-trained lawyer has received the top national honour, reaffirming the University’s reputation for producing outstanding legal professionals," the publication read.

In addition to the John Mensah Sarbah Award, she was also honoured with the Conveyancing Award, which recognises excellence in preparing legal documents for property transfer.

This recognition places her among the top legal minds in the country, making her an inspiration to aspiring lawyers across Ghana.

YEN.com.gh reports that the 2025 Call to the Bar ceremony was held on Friday, October 10, 2025. The event was attended by dignitaries.

Some of the dignitaries include members of the Judiciary, the General Legal Council, distinguished lawyers, legal scholars, and well-wishers.

In a video shared on social media, Latifa could be seen dressed in traditional legal regalia, walking confidently to the stage to accept her award. The atmosphere was electric, with the audience standing in ovation.

Her mother was also visibly excited. Watch the moment in the video below:

Ghanaians react to Latifa's recognition at Call-to-Bar

As the ceremony unfolded, social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages as Ghanaians proudly celebrated the new Esquire’s achievement. Some of the comments are below.

@addo_yaoming said:

"After learning and reading all the books, she was rewarded with more books. Vhim."

@salim_amoah wrote:

"Woman way get brains di3 you no go get oo. Congratulations. 🎉"

@shemendee73 commented:

"Congratulations to you, Queen 👑 Latifa Esq. More wins await you. 🙏 More Grace onto you. 🙏"

@dassah_kenneth said:

"Beauty with brains. 🤩🥳😊"

A physically challenged Ghanaian man attends Call to the Bar ceremony today, stirring emotional reactions. Photo credit: GHBrain. Image source: TikTok.

Wheelchair-bound lawyer attends Call to Bar ceremony

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a physically challenged Ghanaian man captured the hearts of many during the Call to the Bar ceremony on October 10, 2025.

The wheelchair-bound lawyer moved through the crowd with determination at the Accra International Conference Centre, inspiring those in attendance.

A total of 823 new lawyers were called to the Bar, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s legal fraternity.

The young lawyer's unwavering spirit stood out, with viewers praising his resilience and dedication, adding an emotional touch to the historic event.

