A video shared by blogger Blogger360 captured veteran actress Nana Ama McBrown revealing that she was once best friends with the mother of content creator Chef Abbys

Chef Abbys confirmed that her mother often speaks fondly of Nana Ama McBrown, while McBrown also confirmed that Chef Abby's mother was a good friend of hers

Both Nana Ama McBrown and Chef Abbys hail from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, adding another layer to their small world moment that warmed hearts online

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A new video has emerged showing veteran Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown and culinary content creator Chef Abby sharing a heartwarming moment after discovering just how deep their family ties run.

Nana Ama McBrown reveals she was best friends with Chef Abby's mother in a heartwarming video. Image credit: Dek360 Ghana.

Source: TikTok

Nana Ama McBrown, born Felicity Ama Agyemang, is one of Ghana's most recognisable actresses and TV presenters, known for hosting Onua Showtime and for her decades-long career in Ghanaian film and television.

Chef Abbys, born Abena Amoakoaa Sintim-Aboagye, is a Ghanaian chef and social media influencer who has built a massive global following for her culinary content celebrating Ghanaian and African cuisine, earning her a spot on TIME's 2025 list of the 100 Most Influential Creators.

McBrown and Chef Abbys relationship

In the video shared by Blogger360, McBrown revealed that she was best friends with Chef Abbys' mother, describing the bond fondly as the two reconnected the story on camera.

Chef Abbys confirmed the connection, sharing that her mother often speaks warmly of McBrown whenever her name comes up.

The revelation carries extra weight given that both women share roots in Kumasi, in Ghana's Ashanti Region, where McBrown and Chef Abbys' mother reportedly built their friendship long before either of their daughters became household names.

Chef Abbys and fans react to the sweet reveal

Reacting to the video, Chef Abby commented on TikTok that it was why she doesn't play with "HER EXCELLENCY," referring to McBrown.

Other fans joined in with their own reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

_Queen👸_Serwaa💝🇬🇭 commented:

"Then which school was that?😂😂"

SPENDY'S CLOSET 👜👠🛍️ commented:

"My mom said Nana was her junior at central"

kWEku_tAtE😎👿 commented:

"I always forget she's that old"

Ethel 🌟💖🍓 commented:

"Chef Abby Maame de3 she is real ooo and happy to be with🥰🥰🥰"

McBrown's grown daughter steals spotlight at movie premiere

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown officially introduced her "hidden" grown daughter, Nikita McBrown, to the public at the premiere of her movie Ama, held on her 49th birthday at the UPSA Auditorium.

The mother-daughter duo turned heads in matching African print dresses, with Nikita, a recent graduate of Aburi Girls Senior High School, drawing widespread praise for her beauty and poise on the red carpet.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh