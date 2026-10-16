Ghanaian Authors Gain Global Distribution as Spotify Launches Audiobooks

Spotify announced the rollout of audiobooks to listeners in Ghana from 14 October 2026, as part of a global expansion to over 180 markets

Ghanaian users on Free and Premium plans can access 15 hours of audiobook listening monthly through a GHS 20 add-on called Audiobooks+

Ghanaian authors and publishers can also upload their audiobooks to Spotify and reach listeners across more than 180 markets worldwide

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Spotify has announced the launch of audiobooks in Ghana from 14 October, giving listeners across the country access to a growing catalogue of titles directly through the streaming app.

The rollout forms part of a sweeping global expansion that will see audiobooks move from 22 markets to more than 180 by the end of 2026, ultimately reaching over 750 million people worldwide.

How Audiobooks work on Spotify in Ghana

Both Free and Premium users in Ghana can access the feature through a monthly add-on called Audiobooks+, which provides 15 hours of listening time for GHS 20. Only time actually spent listening is counted, and hours reset with each billing cycle. Listeners who need more time can purchase a 10-hour top-up for GHS 24, or buy individual titles to keep permanently.

Owen Smith, VP of Audiobooks at Spotify, spoke to the significance of the expansion: "Books change how we see the world, and the people in it. For a lot of people, audiobooks are how they find their way back to reading, on the commute, on a walk, or at the end of a long day. Bringing audiobooks to more than 180 markets means millions more people can discover that, and authors and publishers can reach readers they've never been able to reach before."

The feature is designed to slot into the daily routines Ghanaians already have with music and podcasts, whether during a trotro ride across Accra or winding down late at night.

Features built for the everyday listener

Several tools accompany the launch to make the experience seamless. Page Match allows listeners to scan a book's ISBN barcode and use page numbers to resume exactly where they left off when switching between print, ebook, and audio formats. The feature is already used by more than one million readers and supports over 30 languages.

Spotify also saves listening progress across more than 2,000 devices, meaning a listener can start a chapter on their phone and continue on a speaker or in the car without losing their place. A Sleep Timer lets users set an endpoint for night-time listening, while offline downloads allow books to be accessed without an internet connection, just as with music and podcasts.

A dedicated audiobooks section within the app enables users to search, browse and receive personalised recommendations based on their broader listening habits.

A platform for Ghanaian auuthors

The launch also opens a significant door for local voices. Through Spotify for Authors, self-published writers and publishers in Ghana can upload their audiobooks and distribute them to listeners in more than 180 markets. All of Spotify's audiobook partnerships are non-exclusive, and authors gain access to listener insights to understand who their audience is and where.

The wider audiobook push has already shown strong momentum globally: monthly listeners grew by nearly 40% over the past year, listening hours rose by more than 30%, and Audiobooks+ has surpassed one million subscribers since launching just over a year ago.

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Source: YEN.com.gh