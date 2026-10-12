The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority announced the new language additions at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, October 12, 2026

DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey said the six local languages would help applicants who struggle to read or write in English take their theory test

The authority also unveiled SMS reminders for licence renewals and an electronic library system at its offices across Ghana

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has added six Ghanaian languages to its computer-based driving theory test platform, making it easier for applicants who are not proficient in English to sit the mandatory examination.

DVLA adds Twi, Ga, Ewe, Dagbani, Nzema and Hausa to driving theory tests, alongside licence renewal SMS reminders and plans for road safety video libraries. Image credit: DVLA

Source: UGC

DVLA Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey made the announcement at a press briefing in Accra on Monday, October 12, 2026, during an event dubbed the Government Accountability Series, held at the Jubilee House.

"I am happy to report that the DVLA has introduced six local languages into its Computer-Based Test platform to assist applicants who cannot read or write in English," Kotey said.

The six languages now available on the platform are Twi, Ga, Ewe, Dagbani, Nzema and Hausa.

Translation software built into the system allows candidates to complete their theory examination in whichever of the supported languages they prefer.

DVLA's push to remove language barriers

Kotey explained that the move was designed to lower language-related hurdles and ensure applicants can properly demonstrate their understanding of road signs, traffic regulations and safe driving practices.

He added that the authority plans to expand the number of local languages on the platform over time.

Beyond the language update, the DVLA also launched an SMS notification service to help licence holders stay on top of renewal and replacement deadlines.

The system sends automated reminders one month before a licence expires, followed by a second alert two weeks before the expiry date.

"Every customer whose mobile number used during the licence application has not changed, should be eligible to receive such notifications," Kotey said, noting that a similar reminder system for vehicle roadworthiness renewals is currently under development.

The YouTube video below has the DVLA boss' full press briefing.

DVLA: Electronic library and road safety videos

The DVLA also announced plans to set up electronic libraries at its offices around the country.

The initiative will allow clients to watch driver refresher and road safety videos while visiting DVLA premises.

"We are also introducing an electronic library system which would allow clients to walk into our offices to take some time to watch driver refresher and safety videos that enhance their driving skills on the roads," Kotey said.

DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey announces the completion of an executive programme at Harvard Business School. Image credit: Julius Neequaye Kotey.

Source: Facebook

DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye bags major achievement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DVLA Chief Executive Julius Neequaye Kotey announced the completion of an executive programme at Harvard Business School, sharing photos from the campus in a heartfelt social media post.

Kotey's announcement comes months after top executives of Ghana's EIB Network also underwent executive training at Harvard Business School.

The network's CEO, Nathan Anokye Adisi, and Chief Operating Officer, Klaus VonBackustein, took part in the programme, which involved engagement with Pedro Nueno, Executive President of CEIBS Worldwide and an adviser to Harvard Business School's president on global strategy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh