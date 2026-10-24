President Mahama and PM Abiy Ahmed Ali were photographed in traditional Ethiopian ceremonial garments at a UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Ghanaian president's visit to Gondar included the commissioning of a major irrigation project set to transform farming in the region

Mahama's Ethiopian trip precedes his participation in a high-level continental forum on peace and security

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President John Dramani Mahama has turned heads after photos emerged of him dressed in traditional Ethiopian imperial attire alongside Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and his wife, First Lady Zinash Tayachew, at the iconic Fasil Ghebbi royal complex in Gondar.

The trio donned the traditional kaba, a ceremonial garment deeply rooted in Ethiopia's imperial heritage, offering a striking visual moment during Mahama's official state visit to the country.

President Mahama dons an Ethiopian imperial attire at the Historic Fasil Ghebbi Royal Complex. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Instagram

President Mahama rocks Ethiopian imperial attire

Fasil Ghebbi, the fortified royal enclosure that once served as home to Ethiopian emperors and their courts from the 17th century, provided a fitting backdrop for the occasion.

The historic site features an impressive collection of castles, palaces and churches that draw on Ethiopian, Arab, Indian and European architectural traditions.

Its significance to Ethiopia's cultural and imperial identity has earned it recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

President John Dramani Mahama poses with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and his wife, First Lady Zinash Tayachew, in royal traditional outfits. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Instagram

President Mahama arrives in Ethiopia

President Mahama made his way to Gondar on Friday at the personal invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The visit preceded the 12th Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa, which is scheduled to take place in the nearby city of Bahir Dar.

Beyond the cultural pageantry, the two leaders put pen to paper on a matter of practical significance, commissioning the Megech Irrigation Development Project together.

The initiative is designed to open up approximately 17,000 hectares of farmland to irrigation while also extending potable water supply to Gondar and several surrounding communities.

Authorities expect the project to boost agricultural output and shore up food security across the region.

President Mahama is set to join other African heads of state, policymakers and security professionals at the Tana Forum, where discussions will centre on governance, peace and the security challenges confronting the continent.

The Instagram photos are below:

President John Mahama visit ex-president Kuffour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President John Dramani Mahama’s courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence on October 19.

The two leaders checked in on Kufuor’s well-being and discussed national and international issues.

Photos from the meeting showed Mahama and Kufuor in cheerful spirits. The visit also offered a public example of political goodwill between Ghana’s current president and his predecessor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh