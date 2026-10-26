Baby Lorde, the daughter of Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku, marked her 10th birthday on October 26, 2026

The young celebrant shared birthday photos on her Instagram page, drawing warm wishes from fans and fellow celebrities

Verified actress Afia Amankwah Tamakloe and others flooded the comments section to celebrate the milestone

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Baby Lorde, the daughter of Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku, has turned 10 years old, and the milestone has her social media circle buzzing with birthday love.

Kafui Danku's daughter, Baby Lorde, turns 10. Photo source: @babylordethefirst

Source: Instagram

The young star marked her birthday on October 26, 2026, sharing celebratory photos on her Instagram page.

In the caption, she paired a scripture with two fitting hashtags, writing: "O Lord, our Lord, how excellent is Thy name in all the earth 🙏 #Lorde #LordeKnowsBest."

Baby Lorde's 10th birthday post

The post quickly drew attention from well-wishers who could hardly believe how fast the years had flown by.

Actress and TV presenter Selly Galley was among those who liked the post. The comments section filled up with heartfelt messages from both familiar faces and everyday followers.

See Baby Lorde's birthday post on Instagram below:

Celebrities and fans celebrate the milestone

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted under the post.

@afiaamankwaahtamakloe kept it simple and sweet, writing:

"Glorious birthday, sweet lady ❤️"

@belindaoforisintim could barely contain her surprise at the milestone, commenting:

"Eiii Lorde is 10???.. when??... How??.. where did time pass??.. wow.... Happy birthday dear 🎉🎉"

@detailsbyneyomi sent warm wishes, writing:

"Endless blessings beautiful. Have a glorious one ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@obaapa_halima reflected on how much she has grown, adding:

"Baby Lorde is now a big girl... Happy birthday pretty girl 🎂🎂🎂🥂🎋 Grow in God's grace 🙏"

ephia_papabi said:

"Eeeiiiiii Just yesterday??? Wow, happy birthday, beautiful Lorde 😍😍😍God bless you."

Nana Tonardo celebrates daughter's 19th birthday

In a related story, YEN.com.gh recently highlighted facts about Nana Tonardo’s birthday tribute to his daughter Francine, who turned 19 on September 8, 2026.

His affectionate words, including calling her “my investment”, and Francine’s striking birthday look prompted an outpouring of warm reactions from fans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh