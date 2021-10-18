The only unending war between Nigerians and Ghanaians is the battle for the best version of jollof rice

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, in a recent post shared the moment she met British singer, Ed Sheeran at an event

The singers got talking and Ed confessed that he prefers Ghana's version of Jollof to Nigeria's even though he hasn't been to Nigeria

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has declared a battle on the international scene on behalf of Nigerians and their high-value jollof rice.

An unending battle between Nigeria and Ghana is the fight for Jollof rice supremacy as both countries swear that their version is the best.

Yemi Alade and Ed Sheeran at an event Photo credit: @yemialade

Source: UGC

Ed Sheeran picks a side

In a post shared by Yemi on Instagram, she recently met with British singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran, and they got into a conversation about Jollof.

Ed Sheeran who has been to Ghana revealed that he prefers their version even though he has not been to Nigeria and has no idea what Nigerian jollof tastes like.

Yemi Alade in her caption noted that the battle has not been won yet, most likely until Ed Sheeran visits Nigeria.

"So @teddysphotos Started arguing about Ghanaian and Nigerian jollof (he hasn't eaten Nigerian jollof yet oo ,the battle hasn't been won)."

See the post below:

Reactions

azeeezarh:

"He definitely needs to try Nigerian jollof."

moetabebe:

"Wow!!! So proud of you yemi."

irafique2g:

"Ghana wins again and final, no arguments."

grt_khali:

"Abeg tell him Nigeria jollof better pass Ghana joor."

_berylchloe:

"Ghanaian Jollof all the wayyyy!"

nickiesgal:

"Eddie no dey talk that kain thing o!"

henry.blaq_:

"Hurry and come taste, Ed."

Source: Yen News