Rapper Snoop Dogg is mourning his mother Beverly Tate who succumbed to an undisclosed illness after six months in hospital

He eulogised her as an angel whom he was thankful to God for bringing her to his life

Beverly, who died aged 70, was an evangelist and published author of two books; Real Love, and Real Love II: The Story of an Extraordinary Woman

Hip hop star Snoop Dogg is in mourning following the demise of his mother Beverly Tate, who's died aged 70.

Snoop Dogg eulogised the late mom by sharing photos of her on Instagram with emotional captions.

The rapper, whose official name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., shared the heartbreaking news alongside a host of emotional tributes.

He posted different throwback photos of himself with his mother, with different captions accentuating the gap he's dealing with.

In one of them, he thanked the late for having brought him to the world, while the other thanked God for giving him an angel.

Broken heart

Perhaps, the most potent tribute of all was when Snoop posted a video of himself seated in a dark room listening to music.

The songwriter captioned the video with a single broken heart emoji.

Hospitalised

Snoop did not share details regarding the mom's death nor whether it was as a result of her recent problems with health, but the artist revealed in May that his mom was in the hospital.

That was followed in June by a photo of the singer and his family paying her a visit, one that seemed to point to her getting better.

"Happy Sunday. My brothers and I went to see mama today and she opened up her eyes to see us and let us know she still fighting," he wrote.

He went ahead and thanked God as well as his fans for all the prayers, adding that everything was falling into place a day at a time.

Beverly Broadus Green

Beverly was born in Mississippi, in 1951 and grew up to become an author as well as an evangelist.

Among the books the mother of four sons has written are Real Love, and Real Love II: The Story of an Extraordinary Woman.

She was married to Snoop's father Vernall Varnado, a war veteran and mail carrier who was mostly away from the family.

