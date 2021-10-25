Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has condemned Shatta Wale's arrest and called for his release

She accused Ghana of hating and envying Shatta Wale because "he is real"

Angela called on well-meaning fans to trumpet the #freeshattawale campaign

Many have called her comments bad and unwarranted

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has made a strong case for Shatta Wale to be freed from the clutches of the law.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Okorie shared a video of Shatta Wale performing one of his songs with his SM Militants.

According to her, Shatta Wale is envied by many and “because he is real”, they are hating him.

She called Shatta Wale one with a good and kind heart, for which reason he is being hated.

Angela also said Ghana is full hate and envy, so much so that people who are real are targetted.

She encouraged her fans and Ghanaians at large to stand up and ask for Shatta Wale’s release.

Reaction

Angela’s post has triggered massive reactions with some people calling her comments bad.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

saajiofficial: "We don’t have people like you in Ghana to see the truth....God bless you."

sancophotop1105: "funny."

goodness_philip: "True ooooh very correct ma,envy nah there food I know them for that one."

barikisubatong: "No one is above the law. If you break the law you should be purnish for it."

jaygael5: "My queen I don't think you know the story."

cletusajah: "This is bad my dear sister Angela, I totally disagree with you in this, pls let us learn to call evil, evil, the dude when overhead, pls allow the law work pls."

gideonkboahen: "Shatta movement love you."

abeleygh: "️We Shatta fans always appreciate your support and we Can’t Wait to have u in Ghana ...I must confess u are also hardcore #freeshattawale✅."

chomsymay: "I’ve not been to Ghana but this is so so true...Ghana is the capital of ENVY."

artillarydmw: "#fact Ghanaians they are very envy of people success HISSSSSS #freeshatawale ✊ one of the good people in Ghana."

felicityfashionhub: "Anything you love, I love."

peaceukachi_official: "Exactly, Ghanaians hmmm."

ayisha8372: "Free him for what ?this should serve as a deterrent to all cos no one is above the law. This is long overdue, Shatta wale insults everyone in gh without even thinking twice ,when he is back home from prison he will learn some lessons."

nannyabynaafrakomah: "You’re a real QUEEN"

ella_odims: "I hard he was shoot..hope he recovers quickly."

Shatta Wale arrested

Shatta Wale was arrested on October 19, 2021, following a shooting prank he played on Ghana.

The falsehood was started by his PA, Nana Dope, who was also arrested even before Shatta Wale was caught.

In that fake shooting incident, Nana Dope claimed that Shatta Wale had been rushed to the emergency ward of an undisclosed hospital after some gunmen shot him in the rain.

He was denied bail after appearing in court and remanded in police custody, and currently serving at the Ankaful Prison.

