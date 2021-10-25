Actress Nadia Buari has mimicked Counselor Lutterodt in a new video

She is seen speaking, and behaving just like the controversial counselor in the video

Many people have admired Nadia's skills and have called her amazing

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has mimicked controversial Counselor Lutterodt in a new video that has popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nadia is seen washing her face while speaking, behaving, and making faces like Lutterdot.

She reenacted Lutterodt’s opinion that women should not go after men who do not have money, and that a poor man has nothing to do with love.

A collage of Nadia Buari and Counselor Lutterdot. Photo credit: @iamnadiabuari @counselorlutterdot/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Nadia got many admiring her with emojis and comments for her act. Indeed, she is known as one of Ghana’s most-sought after actresses, but for her to mimic Lutterdot in this way is plausible.

Reaction

nyagz_sheriz_sheriloz: "amaizing."

beatrice_akyen: "Who else watched it countlessly."

jaymarck._: "When the money also finish what do you go in for next."

bigjonesq: "I love U."

___.blessed__: "what’s poor man doing around love?"

Mimicking Diana Asamoah

This is not the first time Nadia Buari has perfectly mimicked another person.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, she mimicked the way of speaking and mannerisms of gospel musician Diana Asamoah.

She made her fans laugh so much when she mimicked the way Diana Asamoah mentions her colleague gospel musician Cecilia Marfo’s name as “Ceciria Marfo”.

Nadia Buari sings Fameye's Twi song fluently

Meanwhile, Nadia has spoken Twi for the first time when she sang and jammed to Fameye’s Halleluyah song.

She indicated in the caption that she loves the song and that it is all that one needs to get moving.

The song speaks about Fameye turning deaf ears to all negative comments to get to where he has reached in life today.

Jackie Appiah causes traffic at Dubai restaurant

Meanwhile, in other stories, popular actress Jackie Appiah has caused some fans at Dubai to argue among themselves over her.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, two of the waitresses at the restaurant approached Jackie to serve her.

One of them, after realising it was Jackie, told her colleague that the lady sitting before them was Jackie Appiah.

But Jackie jokingly denied and said it was someone who looked just like her.

Source: Yen.com.gh