“God Is Great”: Man Shares Then and Now Pics, Bae Stuck With Him in Hospital

A young man has shared an inspiring social media message as he looks to inspire his followers

The first-class cricketer was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome and his nervous system suffered a lot but he is now on a road to recovery

Looking at a number of tweets, the man from Gqeberha is so proud of his bravery and he has now started training as he looks to bounce back

A proud man, Solo Nqweni, has shared a heartbreaking snap as he tells his story regarding their path with his lover. The cricketer is on his way to full recovery and he headed to social media to share this touching story as he displayed a snap showing him in a hospital bed.

Checking out his posts, the 28-year-old was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an auto-immune disorder that attacks the nervous system resulting in an entire body paralysis.

What is really sweet is the fact that his partner stood with him through thick and thin. The digital family is reacting to this beautiful story and locals are also sharing their stories where their baes had to be hospitalised.

Some people say are praising the woman who showed compassion and ensured her man recovered. The guy wrote on Twitter:

"Then & Now.”

South African cricketer Solo Nqweni is a true inspiration. Image: @SoloNqweni/Twitter

The post reads:

@Londiwe_Buthz said:

“I stayed with him in hospital after he was stabbed he was cheating, he recovered and got out of hospital he cheated again right after he left the hospital. Soze uphinde ungibone.”

@AngelinnaKay said:

“I went through the same with my boyfriend he was in a tragic accident it took him years to recover & he is still working hard on bettering himself he's starting to walk a bit, I'm glad he never gave up I never ever wanted to imagine life without him.”

@FrankliSaintz said:

“Are y’all still together? After my accident, she didn’t stick around for the healing journey.”

@MzwandileNdaba said:

“Ave benothando abelungu. Madoda nibatholaphi umuntu ake azame ngakhona.”

@Cherylicious59 said:

“I just had to follow you, for your story is the same as mine, after reading all your tweets and pushing through. I had a similar experience with the father of my kids back in 2008 when he was diagnosed with the same condition. Painful experience ever and today he’s doing fine.”

@ThaboMachete said:

“God is so great.”

