5 Times Very Rich Parents Spoilt Their Kids With Money to Show Them Love

In recent times, some parents have shown that while wealth may not equate to happiness, it is a necessary tool in giving loved ones their dream lives.

These parents used their financial resources to make sure their kids get the best of things. Some of the gifts the children got were in celebration of their birthdays.

From Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola to Musician Wizkid, YEN.com.gh will be looking at a list of five rich parents who set family goals.

1. Femi Otedola

Despite the fact that Otedola bought his three daughters one Ferrari each last year, the news just does not get old.

In 2020, the Otedolas were in the media for days after DJ Cuppy, one of the daughters showed off the expensive rides in photos.

2. Nigerian 'billionaire' buys son 2021 Lexus

Days ago, a self-acclaimed millionaire bought the 2021 Lexus worth over GHC591k for his son on his birthday.

In a video that went viral, the new vehicle was driven to the boy's school for a presentation. When he saw it, he surprisingly asked if it was his.

3. Mother bought a house for son

On her son's sixth birthday, Mercymaluli Maluli shared photos of a mansion that she bought for her son. She said it has always been his dream to have one.

Photos shared on Instagram showed the boy posing with the new building. Many people said they feel intimidated.

4. Esona Mahlulo

Esona took to social media weeks ago to show off the vehicle her mother bought for her. Posing with the new ride, people advised her to keep being a good child to the mother.

There were others who said they really need to show their parents what other mothers are doing to make their kids happy.

5. Wizkid's Zion

Zion's fourth birthday was the talk of the town as a video of a room filled with numerous gifts was shared on Instagram.

In the clip, the son could be seen opening the packages he got for the special day.

Pastor surprised wife with GHC295k

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a popular Nigerian pastor, Prophet Fufeyin, made his wife's birthday a special one as he gifted her a surprising amount of money.

Placing a camera in their room, the man presented the woman with a cheque of GHC295k When she got it, she was surprised.

A video shared on Facebook showed her blindfolded. When the cloth was removed from her eyes, the man turned the cheque towards the camera, keeping the amount from the woman.

